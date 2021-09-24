Major investigation into allegations of prison officers ‘on drinking session’ while escorting dangerous criminal

Three prison officers who were tasked with escorting one of Ireland’s most serious gangland criminals are alleged to have went on a drinking session while on duty as a prisoner was being brought from the Criminal Courts of Justice building in Dublin to high security Portlaoise Prison.

The alleged incident took place on September 2.

Today, the Irish Examiner revealed that three of the officers spent a portion of the day in Dublin drinking alcohol and all were unfit to drive the prison van back to Portlaoise that evening.

As a result, the fourth, who was the senior officer, had to drive the vehicle. As the person in charge of the escort, the senior officer should not have been driving.

The account is being treated as credible.

The Irish Prison Service has confirmed to Independent.ie that a major investigation is in place into the allegations but no staff member has yet been suspended from duty.

“The Irish Prison Service sets high standards in respect of its staff and requires that all staff carry out their duties with integrity, commitment and professionalism at all times,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“In circumstances where the conduct of a staff member falls below the high standards expected, this is treated with the utmost seriousness in accordance with the Civil Service Code of Discipline.

“The Irish Prison Service can confirm that it has commenced an investigation into allegations of a breach of escort protocol by a number of prison staff under the Civil Service Code of Discipline,” he explained.

Sources said today that gardai are also “extremely concerned” about the matter but have not at this stage launched an investigation into it.