A woman walks by a closed Hugo Boss store on Grafton Street in Dublin city centre Expand

Thieves have rammed the Hugo Boss outlet on Dublin’s Grafton Street in a late-night raid.

They made off with an unknown quantity of clothing after the raid that happened in the early hours of Wednesday on the capital’s main shopping street.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the raid at the St Stephen's Green end of the street, between South Anne Street and Chatham Street, just after 4.30am.

There is extensive damage to the front of the building, which has been cordoned off.

Gardaí are now hunting the raiders, who used a car to ram the front of the shop.

