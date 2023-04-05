| 10°C Dublin

Close

Major criminal and suspected shooter rearrested in prison for feud murder of Eddie Hutch

Eddie Hutch (59) was shot dead outside his north-inner city home on February 8, 2016. Expand

Close

Eddie Hutch (59) was shot dead outside his north-inner city home on February 8, 2016.

Eddie Hutch (59) was shot dead outside his north-inner city home on February 8, 2016.

Eddie Hutch (59) was shot dead outside his north-inner city home on February 8, 2016.

Ken Foy

One of the country’s most feared gangland criminals has been arrested in prison today and is being questioned about the murder of ‘The Monk’s brother Eddie Hutch in February 2016.

The 42-year-old, who is originally from Finglas, is suspected of being one of the two gunmen in the attack which was organised by the Kinahan cartel as a revenge killing just days after the Regency Hotel bloodbath.

Most Watched

Privacy