Luxury vehicles, high-end watches and €15,000 in cash seized in CAB raids

Vehicles, high value watches and €15,000 in cash seized by Gardaí

Gardaí have seized vehicles, high value watches and €15,000 in cash following search operations at locations in the east of the country this morning.

The Criminal Assets Bureau carried-out the raid in counties, Kildare, Waterford, Laois and Dublin.

The search operation was supported by the Dublin Armed Support Unit, the Eastern Regional Armed Support Unit, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit, The Customs Dog Unit, Kildare Detective Unit, Portlaoise Detective Unit and Detectives attached to the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

The operation involved over eighty personnel, who searching 15 separate sites across the four counties.

During the raids one Tesla electric car, two electric BMW cars, two high value classic vehicles, €15,000 in cash and a number of high-end watches – including Rolex and Cartier – were seized.

A garda spokesperson said: “This morning’s operation targeted an East European Organised Crime Group (OCG) involved in the laundering of the proceeds of crime through the second hand car trade.

"The OCG is also involved in the supply of vehicles to Irish OCG’s throughout the country. Today’s operation targeted assets, including properties acquired by the directors of the OCG.

"Today’s operation follows from Criminal Assets Bureau search operations conducted during September and October 2021 during the course of which CAB seized eighteen high value vehicles including Audi Q7’s, BMW X5’s, Range Rover’s, a Jaguar I-Pace and a Tesla.

“Today’s operation is significant in the context of the overall CAB proceeds of crime investigation targeting assets, including properties accrued by the directors of the OCG. The investigation remains on-going.”