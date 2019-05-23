LOW LEVEL drug dealing is enough to get you killed today, the assistant garda commissioner Pat Leahy has said today in a plea to young people not to get involved in the drugs trade on any level.

'Low level dealing enough to get you killed' - garda appeal as two friends believed to have been murdered over drugs trade

Commissioner Leahy was speaking as two murder investigations continue after two 22 year old men were murdered in Dublin within 17 hours of each other.

Sean Little was shot dead on the Walshestown Road in north county Dublin on Tuesday night, and Jordan Davis was gunned down in Darndale yesterday afternoon.

Both men were friends and involved in the drugs trade.

“We are really appealing to the young people who are out there at the moment, not only in our city of Dublin but across the country, please do not get involved at ANY level with the drugs trade,” said commissioner Leahy.

“We consistently hear comments like ‘he’s only doing a little bit of low level dealing’ or ‘he’s only taking a little bit of gear here and there’, but what we are saying to the public and to parents and to young men and women is please please please do not get involved at any level,” he added.

“Low level dealing now is enough to have your life taken at a young age and we have seen it time and time again across the city over the last number of weeks and years,” he explained.

Speaking about the two latest murder victims, he said it is difficult to even term them young men at the age of 22 because they are really only just after coming out of their teenage years and all of a sudden their lives are taken unceremoniously.

Flowers left in memory of Jordan Davis in the Marigold Road area of Darndale, Dublin Picture credit: Damien Eagers / INM

“In relation to the two events we have had this week I’m really saying to the public and the communities that have been affected by this, thank you very much for the engagement and the commitment that you have shown in giving us the information that we need to pursue these incidents,” he said.

“However we know that there are people in the community (in Darndale) who know some information around that particular incident. We know that the red mountain bike that was involved in this was in there on the days preceding the killing, and we also know that it was there in the hours preceding it. So there are people in the area that know something about this that haven't yet come forward, so we would encourage them to come forward. We will be very sensitive in relation to any information that we receive,” he added.

“In relation to the incident on the M1 at junction 5 we are looking for some assistance. We are appealing for people that have a dashcam in their car, or if you were out there between 10pm and midnight on Tuesday, please we would like to hear from you,” said commissioner Leahy.

“Anyone driving north or south on the M1 over that period we would like to hear from you because we know that the car that was involved was out there around that time. We are not sure if it went north or south so we are looking for people who were in the area to come forward with information,” he stressed.

Assistant Commissioner, Pat Leahy, left and Superintendent, Brian Daly, speaking at a press conference in Ballymun Garda Station Picture credit: Damien Eagers / INM

Asked how confident he was that Gardai could solve both these murders, commissioner Leahy said the Gardai have really good investigators and a great track record in being very successful in the last number of years with the most difficult investigations.

“I have great confidence in the investigation teams that are working in both areas at the moment and I would expect that we would take these home (solve them) the same as we have with other serious events across the city in the last couple of years,” he said.

Asked if these young men being involved is reflective of a generational change partly because Gardai have had success in dealing with older previous gang members, the commissioner said it was possible, but as an unintended consequence.

“We’ve been dealing with a pretty serious feud which has strong international links over the last few years. We've been very successful in that regard and lots of the people that were involved in the top tier of that have been convicted of murder and attempted murder, and conspiring in other ways. A lot of them have left the country at this point in time which has probably left a bit of a void in terms of who is going to continue the trade,” he said.

“So we do see younger people getting involved in that vacuum that has been created and unfortunately I suppose an unintended consequence of that is that people who are living in communities are seeing younger people with access to money and access to cars and access to women and access to everything that goes with more funding from the drugs trade.

“One of the outcomes of this is that you don’t get to live a full life,” he added.

Assistant commissioner Leahy said there did not appear to be a direct link between the two murders despite the fact that both victims knew each other.

“That will be part of the investigation as we move forward but at this point in time we are not making a link between the two killings,” he said.

Online Editors