Love/Hate actor Laurence Kinlan's mother hospitalised with broken bones after Dublin assault

Love/Hate actor Laurence Kinlan has told of his anger after his mother was viciously attacked and robbed in Dublin city centre.

The 36-year-old, who played Elmo in the RTE crime drama, said his elderly mother Mary (60s) sustained horrific injuries in the callous assault on Railway Street, Dublin in the early hours of Friday morning.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Kinlan said: "To the person who robbed my Mam last night and left her with a broken shoulder, arm, wrist, ribs and face.

"I hope you die a horrible death, you absolute scumbag. She’s lived all her life in the inner city without a problem. You better hope she doesn’t remember you when she wakes," he wrote.

He has since said in another social media post this afternoon that his mother is awake but does not remember what happened.

Kinlan wrote: "Thanks for all your kind messages. My mam has been awake and doing good, despite the broken bones.

"She doesn't remember any of it, which is probably a good thing.

"She has always been a fighter and won't let this stop her.

"Thanks again to everyone for your kind words."

A garda spokesperson told Independent.ie that an investigation into the assault has been launched.

"Gardai are investigating a suspected theft from a female in her late 60s that occurred at Railway Street, Dublin 1 at approximately 1.15am on Friday 2nd August.

"It’s understood two items were taken during the incident and the female received injuries and was taken to the Mater Hospital.

"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of well-wishes have poured in for Ms Kinlan on social media, including from world boxing champion Kellie Harrington.

"So sorry to hear this Lar. Send your Ma my well wishes. Thinking of her," she Tweeted.

Online Editors