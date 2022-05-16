Local petty criminal (20) arrested as part of investigation into suspected murder of dad-of-three Christopher ‘Christy’ Hall

Detectives investigating the suspected murder of the dad-of-three Christopher ‘Christy’ Hall have today arrested a man who lived near him.

Mr Hall’s body was found in his home on November 24.

Shortly after 2pm on that date, gardaí at Balbriggan received a 999 call to attend his residence in Dun Saithne Green, Balbriggan, Co Dublin, where Mr Hall’s body was discovered.

It is understood he had a medical condition which made him vulnerable.

Mr Hall (65) was found downstairs in the house with significant head and upper body injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene where he lived alone.

The following day, gardaí launched an appeal for information for anyone who was in the area.

The 20-year-old suspect arrested today lives in the same estate as Mr Hall and he is a petty criminal with a number of previous convictions, independent.ie has learnt.

“Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s today, Monday May 16, 2022, in relation to the discovery of a body in Balbriggan on November 24, 2022,” a spokesman said.

“He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Balbriggan Garda station,” he added.

The petty criminal has a number of previous convictions including for knife crime and violent behaviour.

It is not known whether he knew Mr Hall before he was attacked in his own home.

Gardaí made an appeal for information shortly after Mr Hall’s body was discovered.

Superintendent Paul Franey said at the time: "Christopher lived alone at the house, he was a quiet man who kept to himself and was vulnerable due to a medical condition.

"An Garda Síochána will continue to work closely with the community in the Dun Saithne area over the coming days as they come to terms with the violent death of their friend and neighbour Christopher.

He appealed to anyone in the Dun Saithne Green, Dun Saithne Crescent or wider Dun Saithne area between 8pm on Tuesday and 2pm Wednesday November 23 and 24 whether they believed they saw anything of interest or not, to contact Balbriggan Garda station.

A few weeks later at Mr Hall’s funeral mass in December, at The Church of The Assumption in Garristown, Co Dublin, Mr Hall’s daughter Rebecca said her father was a kind man, who always saw the best in people.

She said: “Our dad was such a joker. His jokes at the best of times were terrible, even though he thought he was hilarious.

“All the same, he still made us laugh. I know he would want us to remember him in love and laughter.”

The funeral congregation heard how Mr Hall was born and raised in Garristown.

His daughter said that while “he moved around a lot”, including work on cruise ships for a time, he always remembered and held his hometown close to his heart.

“He loved this place and everything in it, to his family, friends and the memories he had here. He always talked about his childhood, the memories with his parents, brothers, sisters and friends.

“He even gave us, his children, some great memories of his hometown heritage too – bringing us down here every Sunday to see our family, who we and he so dearly love.”