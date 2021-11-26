Local gang linked to seizure of large haul of Diazepam tablets in Drogehda

A notorious local gang are linked to the seizure of almost a quarter of a million euros worth of Diazepam tablets which were seized in Drogheda on Wednesday night.

Senior sources say that the crew who have been operating for years have links to the anti-Maguire faction in the deadly Drogheda feud which has claimed four lives.

“They have links to that side of the feud but they mostly do their own thing and they have been operating for years,” a senior source said.

“The belief is that most of these tablets were to be distributed in the Co Louth market,” the source added.

No-one has yet been arrested as part of this week’s intelligence led operation.

The targeted gang’s stronghold is the Rathmullen Park area of the Co Louth town and the mob have both female and male members.

Some of the gang member’s previous convictions are for offences such as heroin dealing, assaults and a wide variety of other offences.

“They are pure criminals really but they are not active participants in the feud. There is no doubt that this seizure will be a big blow to their operations,” the source added.

There has been no major incidents in the Drogheda feud for months but gardai say that two on-the-run criminal brothers are still controlling a major drugs trafficking network despite spending their time between Spain and Turkey.

Rival gangster Owen Maguire who was left paralysed after a 2018 gun attack remains in Drogheda but is continuing to keep “an extremely low profile” according to sources.

Yesterday gardai announced details of this week’s massive tablet bust.

“An Garda Síochána in Louth have seized almost a quarter of a million euro worth of suspected Diazepam tablets in Drogheda overnight under Operation Tara,” a spokeswoman said.

“The seizure was made in the Legavoureen area of Drogheda shortly before 11pm on Wednesday November 24, 2021, when Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit at Drogheda conducted a search operation.

“During the course of this search they located more than €247,000 worth of suspected Diazepam tablets.

“An investigation into this seizure is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

“This search was conducted as part of Operation Stratus, an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs in Drogheda,” she explained.