| 5.3°C Dublin

Close

Local councillor claims Government has abandoned Ballyfermot despite promises of action

Chaotic scenes in Ballyfermot this week Expand

Close

Chaotic scenes in Ballyfermot this week

Chaotic scenes in Ballyfermot this week

Chaotic scenes in Ballyfermot this week

Allison Bray

Despite promises by the Justice Department to tackle anti-social behaviour in flashpoint areas, nothing has changed, a local Ballyfermot councillor claims.

Dublin city councillor Daithi Doolin representing Ballyfermot-Drimnagh, said “nothing has happened” since Justice Minister Helen McEntree promised to clamp down on lawlessness after visiting the area following the ramming of garda cars by a gang of youths in a stolen car in nearby Cherry Orchard last September.

Most Watched

Privacy