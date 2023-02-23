Local councillor claims Government has abandoned Ballyfermot despite promises of action

Despite promises by the Justice Department to tackle anti-social behaviour in flashpoint areas, nothing has changed, a local Ballyfermot councillor claims.

Dublin city councillor Daithi Doolin representing Ballyfermot-Drimnagh, said “nothing has happened” since Justice Minister Helen McEntree promised to clamp down on lawlessness after visiting the area following the ramming of garda cars by a gang of youths in a stolen car in nearby Cherry Orchard last September.

“We need less talk and more action” he said after two gardaí were hit with missiles by a gang of youths as they tended to a woman pushing a buggy who was struck by a group aggressively riding motor and scrambler bikes and horses outside a church following a funeral in Ballyfermot on Monday.

One of the gardai had to be treated in hospital for facial injuries after being struck by a bottle flung at him. Two men were subsequently arrested in relation to dangerous driving offences while two scrambler bikes were seized following the incident.

Speaking on RTÉ One’s Prime Time programme on Thursday night, the Sinn Fein councillor said: “We need no more promises, no more ministerial visits. We’ve a plan but we’re lacking in resources. We need holistic approaches, we need extra gardai – we know ourselves that the gardai numbers in Ballyfermot are down 25pc.”

He said since Ms McEntee announced a long-term strategy to address anti-social behaviour in the area – including joy-riding, drug dealing and intimidation and assaults on gardai - following a visit to Cherry Orchard last November, “there has been a deathly silence from the (Justice) minister.”

He urged interim Justice Minister Simon Harris to put in place a plan involving senior members of cabinet, gardai and local representatives, to counter problems leading to such behaviour, which he attributed to such issues as domestic violence, poverty, addiction and mental health issues, which he said are getting worse.

But Fine Gael senator Barry Ward denied that the Government is not doing anything to deal with the problem.

He said the Cherry Orchard Implementation Boar that was announced by Ms McEntee last November – a cross-government initiative led by the Department of the Taoiseach to examine issues and possible interventions for disadvantaged communities – has been set up, although he conceded it has not started working yet.

However, he admitted “there is a big problem” in the area but denied Mr Doolin’s claims that it was down to social and economic disadvantage and that garda resources have been reduced by a quarter.

“There are lots of people who I speak to in Ballyfermot who are disadvantaged… who are not involved in this. They are also disadvantaged,” Mr Ward said.

“The reality is what we we need to do is to resource the gardai and resource the communities to deal with this,” he told Prime Time.

“It’s a small element of people involved in this. It’s not the fault of the community, it’s not the fault of the government, it’s not the fault of the gardai. It is the fault of a small element who think they can get away with it. But they won’t. They will be caught, they will be prosecuted, they will face the consequences,” he said.