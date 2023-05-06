Life and crimes of Ger Dundon: the dangerous gangster intent on exuding power everywhere he went
Ken Foy
Ger Dundon has been involved in organised crime since he was a young boy in Limerick.
Latest Crime
Life and crimes of Ger Dundon: the dangerous gangster intent on exuding power everywhere he went
LATEST | Moment Ger Dundon was caught as he is sentenced to 15 years in prison
‘When Trump and Musk have a different view to you, it’s not a bad day at the office’ – Simon Harris on criticism of new hate speech legislation
Gardaí ‘at risk’ as armed units not allowed carry guns into border area
Warning as fraudsters impersonate gardaí to tell people they are being investigated for crimes
Row over stolen mobile phone leads to vicious stabbing in front of horrified commuters
Murder at the Hilton: ‘Dee Dee’ O’Driscoll gang associates linked to hit on criminal Gary Carey
Revealed: Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s European property empire
Jonathan Dowdall’s father released from prison just months after Regency conviction
Hutch gang cashes in on crypto craze – petty criminal spotted making lodgement for mob
Top Stories
‘We need to normalise saying things are a bit tight right now’: Instagram budgeting guru Caz Mooney on how she cleared her debts
Former European Commissioner Phil Hogan now advising Wall Street bank JP Morgan on political issues
‘It’s cool to pretend the Coronation is meaningless to us, but it is significant’ – Irish celebs have their say
Can you dress up as The Grinch and talk about politics? If so, you could be the next Late Late host
Latest NewsMore
Joey O’Brien hails Shelbourne’s ‘great spirit’ after win over UCD
Irish weather: Sunny spells and scattered showers today, with possibly thundery downpours
Jack Carty: ‘I don’t think many people gave us a chance but we were confident coming up’
Rory McIlroy digs deep to keep 11-year streak alive at Quail Hollow
‘We all make mistakes but that's two defining moments’ – Declan Devine frustrated by decisions in Bohs’ derby defeat
Shock and War: Podcast unravels the chaos in Iraq, 20 years on
The one-hit wonder now best known for uptempo gypsy tune
Style notes: Body positivity is at the heart of new H&M x Mugler collab
Asking for a friend: ‘My partner of three years is not interested in marriage but I am. Will I regret not having a wedding?’
ICYMI: Pricey banana art is devoured, Nicolas Cage goes back to the womb and Ryan Reynolds to take on Snoop Dogg in hockey bidding war