The Dubliner, brother of Regency victim David, jetted into Spain from Dubai but police were waiting

Liam Byrne is arrested by police in Spain after flying in from his Dubai hideout

The close bond between gang leader Liam Byrne and mob boss Daniel Kinahan is “wildly exaggerated” according to sources — but Byrne’s dramatic arrest in Spain last week is still a headache for the leader of the Kinahan cartel.