Level of detection for most crimes fall in last year with Dublin having lowest rates for solving cases – CSO

The level of detections for most crime groups has fallen in the last year with Dublin having the lowest rates for solving cases.

Fraud offences are the least likely crime to be solved with just 6pc of offences reported in 2021 being detected.

The only crime category to see an increase in cases solved was sexual offences, which rose from 10pc to 12pc. However, these crimes have the second lowest detection rates overall.

All other crime categories saw a drop in detection rates although the Central Statistics Office (CSO) noted that this can increase over time.

The CSO says that a crime is detected when a suspected offender is identified and issued with a charge, summons or caution.

Offences most likely to be solved are dangerous or negligent acts with 87pc of all these crimes being detected, followed by public order (85pc) and drug related crimes (82pc).

More than three in four (76pc) homicide offences committed in Ireland last year have been detected, although this number has decreased from 82pc in 2020.

Read More

The figures also show that while crime rates in the Dublin region are higher than other parts of the country, the capital has lower detection rates for several crime categories.

Burglary incidents per population were twice as high in Dublin compared to Southern garda region.

However, a suspect has been identified in 18pc of cases in Dublin last year compared to 28pc in the Southern region.

Of the sexual offences that were solved, 98pc of suspects were male while nine in ten suspected offenders for homicides were male.

The crime categories with the highest rates for female suspects were theft (34pc) and fraud and deception (22pc).

Jim Dalton, Statistician in the Crime and Criminal Justice Section, said that detection rates can typically rise over time before settling.

"The statistics show that detection rates as measured in September 2022 for crimes reported in 2020 increased for most crime types when compared to the initial detection rates for these crimes when measured in September 2021.

"For example, nearly a quarter of fraud offences (24pc) reported in 2020 had now been detected compared to just under a fifth (19pc) in 2021 and the detection rate for sexual offences has doubled to 20pc over the same period.

"For crimes with initially high detection rates like public order and homicide offences, there is little change between the initial detection rate and subsequent updates," he said.

"As in previous years, males continued to be the suspected offender for the majority of detected crime for 2021. For detected crimes, males were the suspected offender in nearly all (98pc) sexual offences, and in almost 90pc of homicide offences, burglary, extortion and hijacking offences, controlled drug offences, weapons and explosives offences, and damage to property.

"On the other hand, females were the suspected offender in just over a third (34pc) of detected Theft & Related offences and for just over one fifth (22pc) of offences involving Fraud & Deception."