Leaving windows open during warm spell can present an opportunity for burglars to strike 

With the warm weather set to continue over the coming days, gardaí are advising of certain scenarios that criminals will try to exploit.

Burglaries are one crime group that has decreased significantly in the past 18 months, but with more people spending time outside of their home, or leaving windows open during the warmer weather, it will give opportunists a chance to strike.

Thefts from cars are also expected to increase during the warmer temperatures, while online frauds will continue regardless of the weather.

Garda Sergeant Graham Kavanagh, a Crime Prevention Officer in the Laois/Offaly division, has given some tips on how to avoid being targeted.

Secure your home and business

He told Independent.ie: "We'd urge people to consider getting an alarm that's monitored, if not then self-monitored, and making sure any locks are secure.

"We've seen incidents where locks are snapped because they're not up to standard."

He said that, for determined organised burglars, the best advice is for people to report any suspicious activity in their area to give gardaí a better chance of catching them.

For the more opportunistic burglars, the basic stuff is important. "If your staycationing or going away, have the neighbours keep an eye out on the house and make the place look occupied.

"Have somebody call in regularly and check in on the house, try to have a car parked at the house to make it look occupied."

He also said that people ordering online, who are going to be away from their home, should use services like parcel motel to prevent packages being stolen and to avoid a house looking unoccupied.

He added that simply closing windows can act as a deterrent, as more experienced criminals won't smash through the glass for fears of glass fragmentation on their clothing. as well as being cut and leaving blood.

Using PVC windows with restrictors also helps to ensure they are secured when slightly open, and if leaving upstairs windows open ensure they can't be easily climbed into.

Mark your property

Another good tip is to take pictures of your property, focusing on any unique features or identity number. This will help gardaí return stolen goods to the owner.

There have been instances in recent weeks in the Midlands where outdoor furniture has been stolen from businesses.

If furniture is left outside, things to consider are securing it to the ground where possible so it can't be picked up and taken away, as well as marking it so that if gardaí come across it they can return it to the owner.

Other instances where marking items or noting their identifying code helps are with bicycles, valuables and electronic devices.

For mobile phones, simple steps like activating their find my phone apps, and updating their emergency contacts so that gardaí have a contact number if a stolen phone is recovered, are easy ways for the device to be returned to the owner.

Remove all valuables from your car

During the warmer weather people tend to leave their car windows open outside the home, giving opportunists an easy chance to strike.

"Last year, with the good weather, most of the thefts from cars in the Laois/Offaly area were outside homes where people left windows open and their wallets or handbags in the car. It's so much easier just taking stuff out of the car, and not leaving keys in the car," Sgt Kavanagh said.

"The easiest piece of crime advice we can give to prevent thefts from cars is don't leave anything valuable in your car. If people are going off to the beach, the mountains and kids have brought a device with them, don't leave it in the car. Don't bring stuff you don't need. Remove any valuables, a few euro in change, laptops, handbags, wallets, and lock and secure the car."

Know who you’re buying from

The Crime Prevention Officer said he has come across cases recently where caravans and RVs are being stolen.

"Make sure they are secure, and if they have a GPS tracker it increases the chances of the stolen vehicle being recovered.

"Also know where and who you are buying from and see if they have GPS on the vehicle. If you're buying from the wrong person who may be looking to take it back, there have been concerns about that."

Be vigilant online

Irrespective of the weather, the targeting of people online has come to the fore in recent months.

Gardaí have received reports on a wide-range of phishing and smishing frauds in recent months, including scam phone calls purporting to be from a Government agency.

"I reckon you have a bigger chance of being victim of a crime online than being physically targeted, such as your house being broken into."