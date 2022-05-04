Leaked papers show Daniel Kinahan bought exclusive Dubai office in Jumeirah Bay Tower

Tyson Fury and Daniel Kinahan with Former boxer Khan alongside the pair

Mob boss Daniel Kinahan is the registered owner of a “beautiful 115-square-foot office in the exclusive Jumeirah Bay Tower 3”, according to new leaked documents.

The leaked data was made available by the Centre for Advanced Defence Studies (C4ADS), a US-based non-profit organisation that researches transnational crime.

In a special investigation, called Dubai Uncovered, it has has released the names of some 191,000 foreign property owners in the notorious tax haven of Dubai.

They include ex-pat criminals, tax evaders, Russian oligarchs and other shadowy figures involved in organised crime.

C4ADS has described the data as “a window into the world's largest hub for illegal activity”.

Among the names listed is Daniel Kinahan, who C4ADS focus on after he was sanctioned last month by the US government alongside this father Christy Snr and his brother Christopher.

In the data leak, Kinahan is listed as the owner of a sizable 115-square-metre office in the exclusive Jumeirah Bay Tower 3, located just 15 minutes’ drive from the beach.

According to their website, Jumeirah Bay Tower 3 provides "serenity" and "connectivity" for people working in the complex.

They write: "With a 55 storey central hotel tower forming a striking centerpiece, the tower emotes a community atmosphere with manicured gardens, gold and diamond centre, a sparkling lake with a feature island, and special events.

"It is surrounded by lakes, waterways and landscaped gardens.

"Its amenities and facilities include 24 hr security, coffee shop, internet access, restaurants, satellite connection, central a/c, light fittings, and security."

Investigators for C4ADS claim the Irish crime boss acquired this property between the spring of 2017 and January 2018 and registered it in his own name.

At the time Daniel Kinahan bought the property, the Hutch-Kinahan feud was raging on the streets of Dublin leading to 16 murders.

Two companies Kinahan co-founded over the years have listed the same unit, number 3005, as their office, according to business records.

A separate recent investigation revealed how the Kinahan Organised Crime Group (KOCG) planned to open an import and export food business in Dubai with a projection profit of $6.8 million.

The ‘business’ plan was leaked to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in Washington D.C.

Documents show how, following the Regency hotel shooting in November 2016, the gang planned to set up a 'commodity' business in the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC).

A due diligence report shows how authorities in Dubai branded Daniel and Christopher Kinahan Jnr’s business plan as "low risk" adding that it was "okay to proceed."

The DMCC area of Dubai is a free trade zone that was established in 2002.

Another branch of their business, in a separate jurisdiction of the UAE, would trade clothing and textiles.

Records show that authorities, despite extensive media coverage showing Christy Snr and his two son were involved in drugs trafficking, approved the Kinahan’s business plan.

Their business plan described how ‘Haizum General Trading Co. LLC’ would import food from Brazil, Thailand, India, China and East Africa to Persian Gulf countries and beyond.

“We also hope to eventually expand into the trading of edible oil, pasta, and even poultry, if we happen to line up potential leads, prospective clients, and profitable deals for these products,” the business plan reads.

“We plan to incorporate the company with a physical office from the get-go, as we expect to employ a workforce of seven employees,” it added.

They planned to make $6.8 million in the first year and said that the shareholders had several other “supporting” businesses in the UAE and were “keen on expanding the size and scale of their operations in the coming year.”

According to records the reason they chose to set up operations in the DMCC was to have an “international sales office, promote the Haizum business and trade in various agro-commodities all over the world.”

It also showed that Daniel was to own 30 per cent of their LLC company, with 19 per cent owned by Christy Jnr and the rest by a UAE national, Hadif Al Ktebi.

This was because until recently, UAE laws governing business stipulated that more than 50 per cent of the company must be owned by an Emirati partner.

A copy of the contract, obtained by ICIJ said that the company had a starting capital of approximately $100,000.

The leaked documents come as the U.S State Department announced a $5 million reward for key information leading to the Kinahan gang being dismantled.

They are offering the reward for information "leading to the financial disruption" of the Kinahan transnational crime group, or the arrest and conviction of its leaders.

The three leaders of the gang are named by the authorities as Daniel Kinahan, who runs the day-to-day operations, his father Christy Kinahan Snr who organises property purchases, and Christy Kinahan Jnr who oversees their finances.

The US officials have claimed: “The Kinahan Organized Crime Group (KOCG) has operated in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Spain and the United Arab Emirates for years. Irish and UK courts have concluded that the group is involved in international drugs and firearms trafficking and in international money laundering.

“The KOCG also frequently uses Dubai as a facilitation hub for its illicit activities and the activity has led to numerous murders, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement last month, announcing sanctions on Kinahan and other members of the group.