Lawyer suing Daniel Kinahan for €15m in racketeering case says cartel-boss may have fled Dubai to Qatar

Kinahan may be hiding in the World Cup host nation

Daniel Kinahan has a bounty of $15 million placed on his head by the US government Expand

Daniel Kinahan has a bounty of $15 million placed on his head by the US government

Patrick O'Connell

A LAWYER suing Daniel Kinahan for €15 million in a civil racketeering case in the US say he is aware the cartel-boss “may have now fled Dubai to neighbouring Qatar and is investigating this.”

Less than a week before the World Cup is due to kick off, allegations that one of the world’s most wanted men may be hiding out in the Arab nation will raise further concerns about the country’s tattered reputation and suitability to host the prestigious football tournament.

