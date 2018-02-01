The city's latest gangland murder victim was shot dead in cold blood by a woman who was working on behalf of associates of crazed Derek 'Bottler' Devoy.

Latest gangland victim 'lured to his death in double cross by woman he knew'

The Herald can reveal how the Kinahan cartel has taken advantage of a separate Dublin feud to take out its rivals, which included Hutch mob associate Jason 'Buda' Molyneaux.

Detectives are working on the theory that the cartel has been providing logistics and firearms to Devoy's crew, who are hell-bent on revenge following the savage double murder of his sister and a close pal last year. Because of this new deadly alliance, detectives fear the cartel may have played a role in the murder of Molyneaux (26).

Jason 'Buda' Molyneaux shot dead just hours before he was due to carry pal Hutch's coffin

Senior sources revealed last night that he had become a prime target after being blamed for the killings of Devoy's innocent sister Antoinette Corbally (48) and innocent locksmith Clinton Shannon (30) last August. Molyneaux, who was considered one of the most dangerous criminals in the country, was the suspected triggerman in the mistaken identity double murder in Ballymun.

Devoy (37) was the prime target but escaped uninjured after dropping a baby he was holding when the gunman struck. Gardai are investigating if Molyneaux was lured to his death on Tuesday night after a woman who was known to him was recruited by the hit team.

Garda at the scene off North Strand (Niall Carson/PA)

It is understood that Devoy's associates have been enlisted by the cartel to wipe out their "mutual enemies" which included Molyneaux and Graham 'Choco' Byrne, who was shot last Friday. "Buda was on the hitlist of a number of crime gangs, including Devoy's crew and the cartel," a source said.

"It seems that they decided to join together to get rid of him, which suits both gangs."

In the aftermath of Molyneaux's murder, gardai attempted to locate Devoy but have so far been unable to find the dangerous Ballymun criminal.

Derek ‘Bottler ‘Devoy pictured at the scene of the shooting on Balbutcher Drive Ballymun.

Sources told the Herald that Devoy had not been sighted in the capital in the last 48 hours, after gardai called at his home following the capital's latest gangland murder. The Herald has also learned that the suspected murder weapon was recovered by gardai hours after the shooting.

Sources said a firearm was found in a partially burnt-out Renault van near the East Link toll bridge hours after the hit. "They messed up and the car was barely burnt out," the source said.

"There is a wealth of evidence for gardai to gather, including the firearm which was not affected by the car fire." Molyneaux was shot up to six times - four times in the chest and twice in the body - by a lone gunman who fled the scene on foot. Molyneaux had been wearing a bulletproof vest in recent months over fears he would be targeted, but he did not have the Kevlar vest on when he was shot.

The scene of the fatal shooting of Jason Molyneaux in James Larkin House Flats, North Strand

Emergency services rushed to the scene and paramedics worked on him for some time, but he was pronounced dead a short time later at the Mater Hospital. Officers responding to the reports of a shooting were at the scene within minutes, but there was no sight of the gunman. Senior officers at Store Street Garda Station held a press briefing yesterday, where they appealed for information on a white Renault Kangoo van, registration 10-D-126064, which they believe was used in the murder. Gardai who responded to the shooting "could have witnessed" the gun attack because they were on the scene so quickly, said Superintendent Gerry Murphy.

He described the shooting as a "callous murder" and said a full investigation was under way. "At approximately 9.45pm last night gardai came upon a shooting incident where Jason Molyneaux was a victim of a shooting," said Supt Murphy. "He was shot a number of times. He was dealt with at the scene by ambulance people before being transferred to the Mater Hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

"Following the shooting witnesses are indicating to us that a male left the scene, no better described than in dark clothing. We don't know the direction at this stage". Molyneaux was arrested and quizzed over the murder of Bottler's brother, 'Mad' Mickey Devoy, in 2014. He was also being investigated over the feud murder of Michael Keogh (37), who was found dead with gunshot wounds in an underground car park off Dorset Street last May.

Molyneaux's north inner city home was raided by detectives investigating the feud murder but he had not been formally arrested over the killing. Last week the Herald revealed that Molyneaux was so upset about the murder of his friend Derek Coakley Hutch that he assaulted two men with a wheel brace in a north inner city homeless shelter. He had 122 previous convictions and was on bail at the time of his murder.

