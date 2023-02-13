Latest figures back up what gardaí have been saying – the force is facing a staffing crisis unlike any in its history

Independent.ie’s detailed analysis of garda staffing levels across the country should be ringing alarm bells within the force’s management, the Department of Justice and the Government.

Seán McCárthaigh’s statistical research of the numbers of personnel based at more than 560 garda stations reveals that a quarter of them – 133 stations – have seen a drop in manpower over the past year.

These include dramatic reductions in staffing levels at several large urban stations.

Equally concerning is the fact that the number of small rural stations losing a dedicated community garda last year increased from 35 to 42.

This further illustrates the continued, pre-planned withdrawal of the village garda, who had been a source of reassurance to many communities across the country.

It flies in the face of Garda management’s much-vaunted commitment to community policing, not to mention it is coming at a time when rural crime is also on the rise.

Another revelation in the figures is that in the past 10 years 200 stations have seen a drop in their numbers despite an increase of 8pc in the overall strength during the same period.

In the past year, in the majority of the stations surveyed – 326 – there were no changes in numbers, with small percentage increases in staff recorded in just nine of the 26 Garda divisions.

These statistics provide further evidence of what gardaí on the ground and their representative bodies have been warning for several months now – the organisation is facing into a staffing crisis unlike any other in its history.

Sandwiched between a stifling oversight and management system on one side, and an increasingly violent working environment on the other, many are asking themselves what’s the point?

Garda recruits join their colleagues to celebrate their passing out of Templemore Garda College last month Photo: Athlone Photography/Alamy Live News

Garda recruits join their colleagues to celebrate their passing out of Templemore Garda College last month Photo: Athlone Photography/Alamy Live News

For the first time in living memory, the force is facing the undeniable beginnings of a long-term problem in terms of recruitment, retention and poor morale.

Some observers say the emerging trend is similar to how the crisis took root in the Defence Forces and left it so depleted of personnel that it is barely fit for purpose.

Over the past year or more, there has been an unprecedented increase in the number of experienced officers resigning.

There has also been an increase in officers leaving as soon as they have the necessary service to qualify for a pension.

A decade ago the prevailing trend was that such experienced officers tended to remain working until they reached retirement age.

The respect is gone because there are no meaningful consequences for the offenders

Another worrying trend has been reported that suggests an increase in the number of garda recruits throwing in the towel before they even finish training.

On top of that there have been difficulties in achieving planned recruitment quotas, which sources in the organisation warn will inevitably result in a drop in garda numbers over the coming years.

Being unable to introduce new blood and retain experienced officers for as long as possible has the potential to undermine the ability of the force to adequately police an increasingly violent and complex society. The job of a garda is probably more dangerous now than at any time in the past. The Garda Representative Association recently revealed there were 285 serious assaults on gardaí last year, an increase of 20pc from 2021.

It has called for the establishment of a task force to protect officers on the ground who are routinely being assaulted and injured.

In a recent interview with The Journal, retired Garda Inspector Tony Gallagher, who spent his career as an inner-city garda, spoke of the deteriorating working environment gardaí face every day.

They are being assaulted and threatened on the street while at the same time they are not taking action for fear they might face disciplinary sanction from management if they do.

Retired Garda Inspector Tony Gallagher recently spoke about the deteriorating working environment gardaí face every day. Photo: Gareth Chaney/file photo

Retired Garda Inspector Tony Gallagher recently spoke about the deteriorating working environment gardaí face every day. Photo: Gareth Chaney/file photo

He said: “The level of assaults and violence directed towards gardaí is increasing.

“The respect is gone because there are no meaningful consequences for the offenders.

“The gardaí on the streets are now all too frequently applying their thoughts to ‘what will happen if I do act’, and this has become their biggest thought when weighing up the consequences of complaints.

Nearly everyone knows of someone in their peer group who has prematurely thrown in the towel and walked away

“Intervention by gardaí would be well merited in many such aggressive situations, but they are resisting taking action.”

He revealed that the Garda organisation was now “haemorrhaging” personnel, with more young members leaving than ever before.

But he was in no doubt that a factor for officers opting to resign was down to “the training system and stifling oversight by numerous bodies” which left members bogged down in paperwork.

Other gardaí describe an overzealous disciplinary regime whereby officers are often “suspended first and asked questions much later” sometimes for minor perceived infractions.

They talk about morale “being on the floor” and nearly everyone knows of someone in their peer group who has prematurely

thrown in the towel and walked away.

Only time will tell what bearing all of this will have on the future of An Garda Síochána and the type of police force we’ll have in 10 years or even less.

By then it might be too late to fix it.