Landcruiser among vehicles seized in search operation in Wicklow

A search operation took place in Wicklow this morning with several vehicles seized, including a Landcruiser.

Criminal Assets Bureau officers, supported by the Regional Armed Support Unit, District Detective Unit personnel and the Customs Dog Unit, conducted a search operation in Wicklow.

This operation, which involved the search of two locations, as well as a business in Dublin, and a professional search, targeted an organised crime group involved in burglary, theft and the sale and supply of controlled drugs throughout the Eastern Region.

A 201 Toyota Landcruiser, a 171 Nissan X-Trail and an Ifor Williams Trailer were seized during the course of these searches.

This morning’s operation is a significant development in an ongoing Criminal Assets Bureau investigation into assets acquired by an OCG involved in criminality throughout the Eastern Region.

