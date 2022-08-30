TWO people are recovering in hospital after being attacked by a gang of masked men in their Cork home.

The gang, one of whom was armed with a large knife, forced their way into the Ballincollig property shortly before 1am on Tuesday and attacked the two occupants, a man and a woman in their mid-20s.

It is understood the couple were subjected to a brutal assault before the gang fled the scene leaving the injured couple behind in the single-storey property.

Initial reports indicated that one of the attackers may have been armed with a large knife.

The couple were punched and kicked during the prolonged beating.

Both sustained multiple injuries and were later transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for treatment.

The injuries involved are not life-threatening.

The attack occurred in the Innishmore area of Ballincollig.

Gardaí immediately sealed off the scene pending a full technical and forensic examination.

Uniformed officers are also conducting door-to-door inquiries to determine if anyone locally heard or saw anything suspicious between 11pm on Monday evening and 3am on Tuesday.

Gardaí will also review CCTV security camera footage from the general area to determine the movements of vehicles both into and out of the estate during the time period involved.

It is believed the attackers fled the scene in a waiting car.

Detectives hope to be able to speak with the couple later, once they have received medical clearance to do so, about the circumstances of the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballincollig Gardaí to assist their inquiry.