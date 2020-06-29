'Kinahan organised crime group have wreaked havoc on communities' - Gardai vow to bring down top tier of cartel

Gardai have today declared they are determined to crush the Kinahan crime gang who they say have wrecked the lives of so many people in the community from where they came from themselves.

The vow came from the top ranking head of Special Crime Operations - assistant commissioner John O’Driscoll, following the conviction of three Kinahan associates today for their part in a plot to murder a member of the Hutch family in Dublin’s north inner city.

Michael Burns (43) was jailed for nine years whilst Stephen Curtis (32) and Ciaran O'Driscoll (25) were both sentenced to five years each in prison for their role in the plot to murder Patrick "Patsy" Hutch.

Sentencing the defendants today, presiding judge Mr Justice Hunt said the court was satisfied that the three men were working for the Kinahan organised crime gang, which is involved in money laundering and drug trafficking.

He said the gang operated in cells or subcells based on a hierarchical structure and was prepared to use violence up to and including murder to achieve its aims.

An Garda Siochana today said it was determined to continue its quest to go right to the top of the Kinahan crime gang pyramid.

Daniel Kinahan has been identified in the High Court as a senior figure in organised crime here who controlled and managed the family organised crime group he is seen to have inherited from his father Christy Kinahan.

The Kinahan crime group has also been found by the Special Criminal Court to carry out "execution type murders to protect its core activities" as well as drugs trafficking and gun offences.

“There are other people clearly who are members of that crime group who are not yet charged with criminal convictions associated with being a member of that group, but ultimately it is our aim to ensure charges are brought against all persons who are members of that particular crime group and indeed a number of other crime groups that are trading drugs in Ireland and further afield,” said Asst Commissioner O’Driscoll.

“The people in the hierarchy of the crime group will be targeted, and while I may not mention any name in particular until such time as criminal charges, if we gather sufficient evidence, clearly the hierarchy of these organised crime groups are being targeted by us,” he added.

“It is ultimately our aim to dismantle the entire crime group. We have achieved some considerable success to date,” he explained.

“Based on our experience we are confident that the evidence we have gained in investigations we are undertaking will result in the charging of other people,” he said.

“It is obviously a desire that we achieve success in relation to those who are at the top of the pyramid in a crime group, but taking out the pillars of a crime group along the way ultimately causes damage to that crime group and bring about the downfall of those who are at the top of the pyramid,” he told reporters as he outlined the updates success of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Figures compiled from March 2015 to June 2020 show that the bureau has seized €182m of illicit drugs, 122 firearms, 5,000 rounds of ammunition and €14.5m in cash.

It also says it has thwarted 75 threats to life.

“We are not going to finish our business until such time as everyone involved is brought before the courts, particularly those at the top tier.

I believe the progress that’s being made in the ultimate aim of dismantling the Kinahan organised crime group is considerable,” said Asst Commissioner O'Driscoll.

“The cooperation we are receiving at an international level is of great importance. That continues and I can assure people that our aim continues to be total dismantling of the group,” he added.

“What is clear is that the Kinahan organised crime group have wreaked havoc on communities. They are involved in drug selling. It is that drug selling that had wrecked the lives of so many people in the community from where they came from themselves,” he stated.

Asst Commissioner O'Driscoll spoke as gardai continue to count a massive cash seizure found in raids in a house in Co Cavan and four other properties yesterday and today in a targeted separate operation against organised crime.

“Yesterday we entered one premises in Co Cavan and commenced a search of that premises, and later in the day we entered another four premises and the searches continued late into last night and into the morning. Following initial small sums of cash other bundles of cash were found and the counting continues but is now at €800,000 and one male is in custody in Co Meath,” he said.

