latest Kinahan money-launderer Jim Mansfield Jnr heads up new property company – weeks after prison release

  • Jailed businessman who laundered money for Kinahan cartel is now director of million-euro property company
  • He was released from Portlaoise Prison recently after serving 13 months 
The property at Coldwater Lakes in Saggart Expand
Money-launderer Jim Mansfield Jnr is back at the helm of a new property company – just weeks after his release from Portlaoise Prison.

The convicted criminal plans to use the company to build new houses, apartments and non-residential properties – as the demand for new homes reaches a point not seen since the height of the Celtic Tiger.

