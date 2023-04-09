Kinahan mob is on brink of collapse a year after sanctions imposed by the US
Eamon Dillon
Police forces across the world have been shutting down the Kinahan cartel in the year since Christy Kinahan Snr and senior members of his gang were sanctioned by the United States.
Latest Crime
‘It is paramount to establish if a crime has been committed’ – gardaí to investigate GSOC over Gerry Hutch party
Revealed: €350k Spanish bolthole of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch
Trial of man accused of murdering mother-of-two Lisa Thompson set for next year
Daniel Kinahan offered violent criminal €1m bounty to murder Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch
Woman threw pint glass at Irish singer and destroyed guitar he bought with tip given to him by Taylor Swift
Jonathan Dowdall and dad Patrick could be released from prison in ‘a matter of weeks’
Man arrested as woman (60s) in critical condition following Co Monaghan assault
Third IRA leader exposed as an agent in ruthless but riddled ‘Nutting Squad’
Pictured: Pensioner (80) accused of attacking doctor’s Galway home with a saw
Woman (20s) charged in relation to Eastern European brothel gang investigation
Top Stories
Ireland teenager Evan Ferguson signs new long-term deal with Brighton
Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: ‘Service is seamless and food is ace’ at John Farrell’s Eleven restaurant
Hey Netflix, that domestic violence scene in The Diplomat is not cool at all
Mother of Stardust fire victim tells inquest of family’s ‘unimaginable grief’
Latest NewsMore
Government leaders say Niall Collins should have recused himself from meeting about land later sold to his wife
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool must prove themselves worthy of European football
Klopp jokes he's glad Moyes wasn't sacked so he didn't become oldest Premier League manager
Big basking shark wows cliff climbers on Inis Mór
Government announces three new housing measures in effort to boost supply
What is Prime Hydration? This sold out viral energy drink has young boys and teenagers obsessed
Manchester City v Arsenal: What time, what channel and everything you need to know
James and Mount set to miss remainder of Chelsea's season
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi rates Forest clash as biggest game of the season
A rival channel, a podcast or a foray into politics? Tucker Carlson teases his next move after Fox exit