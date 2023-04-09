| 12°C Dublin

Kinahan mob is on brink of collapse a year after sanctions imposed by the US

Eamon Dillon

Police forces across the world have been shutting down the Kinahan cartel in the year since Christy Kinahan Snr and senior members of his gang were sanctioned by the United States.

His sons, Daniel and Christopher Jnr, are still in holed-up in their Dubai hideaway, expecting to share the same fate as their cartel partners Edin Gacanin and Raffaele Imperiale, who were both arrested in the desert kingdom.

