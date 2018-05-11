Kinahan mob figure is victim of punishment-style shooting

Gang member Maurice Walsh (28) was shot through the leg in an area known locally as the Horse Yard near Thomas Street in Dublin's city centre. Walsh, who is from The Coombe, was left with serious injuries that have been described as non life threatening.

Gardaí closed off the scene for examination. No arrests have been made but gardaí are working on a theory that the shooting was part of an internal dispute with the Kinahan cartel.

The shooting took place at around 9.10pm.

A senior source said that gardaí were investigating whether the victim owed a drugs debt to key players in the gang.

Walsh previously received a seven-and-a-half year jail sentence for drugs possession after he was caught stashing €56,000 worth of heroin behind a headstone on a patch of inner city waste ground.