Kinahan cartel using funeral home to clean crime cash

CAB officers believe a city centre funeral home is being used by the Kinahan cartel to launder its cash.

“The cartel has used many different types of businesses, including pubs and car dealerships, to launder their dirty money, but a funeral home is unusual,” a senior source told the Herald.

“Gardai have been aware of this funeral home for a number of months, and it is now being monitored very closely indeed.”

The operation is a ploy straight out of the hit American TV crime series The Wire, in which a criminal gang uses a funeral parlouras a front to hold meetings on how they plan to conduct business.

Exiled

Gardai stressed that there is no suggestion that anyone who uses the services of the funeral home knows that it is a possible “front” for Ireland’s most notorious crime gang.

The name and location of the business cannot be revealed for legal reasons.

However, gardai believe that it is being operated by a 34-year-old inner city criminal who is considered to be both a close associate of exiled cartel chief Daniel Kinahan and a “high ranking” member of the murderous mob.

Undercover officers watched as the criminal held a secret meeting with Daniel Kinahan in a city centre cafe in December 2015, just as the capital’s brutal gang war was starting to kick-off.

“This individual is regularly seen at the funeral home, often wearing dark clothing, but not the type of clothing you normally associate with a funeral parlour,” the senior source added.

“Gardai are keeping a very close eye on the situation.”

Officers have also been trying to find out if the funeral home has been used for crime meetings.

In The Wire, the Barksdale Organisation’s second in command Stringer Bell holds regular crime summits at their funeral parlour.

However, it is understood that the Kinahan gang have kept their distance from the business and have not used its services.

The funeral home

revelations come after the Herald revealed in May that the cartel had set up a new headquarters for its gang meetings – a south Dublin barber’s shop.

Many of the so-called ‘new generation’ of younger cartel criminals have been meeting in the shop.

Major cartel figure Liam Roe has also been spotted there.

Jewel

“Previously, meeting of this type would have happened at Liam Byrne’s house in Raleigh Square, but after the huge CAB investigation, they are now taking place in the barber’s shop,” said the source.

“The shop is effectively

being used as an office for the cartel.”

Earlier this month, the CAB took control of the Raleigh Square house after its major investigation into his crime gang.

The Crumlin property has been described as Byrne’s “crown jewel”, and had been refurbished and renovated at a cost of €740,000.

In its 2018 annual report, the CAB said that €1.4m of assets were seized from the gang under Section 3 of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Online Editors