Individuals who breach sanctions imposed on Daniel Kinahan and his associates face fines of up to $1 million and a maximum 20 years in a US prison.

Details of the penalties that will be imposed on individuals who continue to engage in financial transactions with Kinahan are contained in the Office of Foreign Assets' Control's handbook concerning its 'Transnational Criminal Organizations' sanctions program.

"Civil monetary penalties of up to $250,000 or twice the amount of the underlying transaction may be imposed administratively against any person who violates, attempts to violate, conspires to violate, or causes a violation of … the regulations," the programme states.

"Upon conviction, criminal fines of up to $1,000,000, imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both, may be imposed on any person who wilfully commits or attempts to commit, or wilfully conspires to commit, or aids or abets in the commission of a violation of … the regulations."

On April 12, the US announced it was imposing the sanctions on seven "key members" of the Kinahan cartel, including leaders Daniel and Christy Kinahan Jnr and their father Christy Snr.

The sanctions against the Kinahan gang and its associated businesses in the UK and the United Arab Emirates mean US banks and companies cannot do business with the Kinahan organised crime group members and three designated businesses that were also been identified.

The sanctioned individuals also include gangster Liam Byrne's former right-hand man, Sean McGovern; Ian Dixon - a relative of Daniel Kinahan's mother; Bernard Clancy, a childhood neighbour of the Kinahans who grew up in the Oliver Bond flat complex, and ex-CAB target Johnny Morrissey.