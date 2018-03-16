Kinahan cartel recruiting Hutch gang allies to plot their rivals' murder

Gardaí fear criminals are being offered money by the Kinahan cartel to help kill members of the Hutch gang.

Detectives working to keep a lid on the deadly feud between the two gangs in Dublin have established that dozens of young men in the north inner city have taken up an ongoing offer from the cartel to supply information and even carry out hits on behalf of the murderous mob.

The arrest of two north inner city men in Co Wexford in the early hours of yesterday morning is further evidence of this belief. A senior source has revealed that gardaí have intelligence that the Kinahan cartel have a "full time network of spies working for them in the north inner city who get paid for information on members of the Hutch family".

Gardaí also believe women are getting involved in the attempts by the Kinahan gang to wipe out their rivals. In recent weeks the tensions in the north inner city have become more pronounced as the deadly feud shows no sign of easing.

There have been a number of attacks on cars and homes linked to the Hutch gang. It is understood the Kinahan cartel are luring people who grew up with their rivals to target them. Speaking earlier this week, Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll said that up to 50 lives have been saved by Garda operations aimed at cracking down on organised crime.

Mr O'Driscoll warned of the effect the activities of criminals is having on communities. He said: "We're very conscious that within the community there are people these organised crime gangs have led down a path of addiction and whose lives in many cases are seriously damaged and who must also be considered victims of organised crime groups.

"In addition to more recent times where we've had feuding going on between particular organised crime gangs we're aware - particularly in the north inner city of Dublin - of the impact on the communities.

"In this regard we would urge people who are tempted to get involved in organised crime to resist that temptation."

