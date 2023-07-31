Kinahan cartel member’s wife dreams of converting luxury Malaga villa into five-star hotel over
Images taken this week of the property in Calle Dinamarca, Mijas, show how building works at the property have been abandoned as Johnny awaits news of his fate in nearby high-security Alhaurin de la Torre Prison.
Nicola Morrissey’s dreams of converting her luxury Malaga villa into a five-star wellness retreat lie in ruins — 11 months after her husband, cartel member Johnny Morrissey, was arrested in Spain.