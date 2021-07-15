Kinahan cartel is ‘linked to €35m cocaine haul disguised as charcoal’, gardaí believe

The Kinahan cartel clubbed together with other crime gangs to ship in €35m of cocaine disguised as charcoal from South America, gardaí believe.

There were up to 2,000 bags of ‘charcoal’ in the shipping containers which were discovered last month in Rotterdam Port, it is understood.

These were then transported to Ireland by sea and brought ashore under armed escort at Dublin Port. Gardaí from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau took possession of the two shipping containers.

The haul is four times the value of all the cocaine seized last year by gardaí.

It is believed a percentage of the cocaine was destined for the Irish market and the Kinahan gang joined up with groups here and in the UK for the 500kg haul.

Some crime gangs based here who are being investigated as being part of the cocaine importation conglomerate are made-up of Polish and Chinese nationals as well as a number of long established Irish crime groupings.

“There are very few crews that would have the money to fund this level of importation so they have worked together on it,” a senior source said.

“This is one of the biggest drug seizures in the history of the State and because of its sheer size, the involvement of the Kinahan cartel cannot be ruled out at all but gardai have identified a number of other crime organisations involved in this.

“The belief is that not all the cocaine was destined for the Irish market but some major players based here and in Northern Ireland were certainly involved in this."

Unusually the shipment of around 500kg of cocaine disguised as charcoal, which was found in containers at the Dutch port, was shipped to Ireland at the weekend from the Netherlands despite the drugs being originally detected there.

“The reason for the drugs being brought here is that gardai have been the lead policing agency on this international investigation and the intention is that important evidence can be obtained which can lead to arrests and prosecutions in this country,” the senior source said.

This includes the gathering of forensic evidence in the containers at Dublin Port which has been ongoing for over two days now.

Investigations have established the cocaine originated in Colombia, where it was mixed with charcoal and other chemicals.

These transform the drug into a black substance that has no smell and does not react when subject to standard chemical tests, making it very difficult to detect.

This method has been frequently used by Colombian drug cartels but this is the first time an attempt to smuggle cocaine disguised as charcoal has been discovered here.

Last month Spanish police seized 862kg disguised in the same way.

Since the weekend specialists from Customs and Revenue and Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) have been helping the garda investigation at Dublin Port where the cocaine is being extracted from the charcoal.

Sources say gardai are “very confident” of being able to make arrests and secure charges.

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys congratulated gardai, Revenue and Customs, the Irish Naval Service and Forensic Science Ireland “for their work in intercepting and identifying this very large volume of drugs destined for the Irish market”.

Gardai announced details of the major seizure in a statement.

“The Garda Síochána, through the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), is leading in an investigation involving a significant international dimension relating to suspected importation of cocaine into Europe and Ireland, in particular, from South America,” a garda spokesman said..

"GNDOCB believe an attempt was being made by an organised crime group to import up to half a tonne of cocaine into Ireland.

“The two containers were found to contain up to 2,000 bags of charcoal. However, through utilisation of Garda dogs and a mobile x-ray scanner in the possession of Revenue & Customs, anomalies were discovered in respect of a number of bags which purported to be charcoal.

“The services of Forensic Science Ireland have been utilised to confirm the presence of cocaine in those bags identified through the scanning process as indicating anomalies with regard to their content.

“Initial examination undertaken by the FSI would tend to confirm the suspicion held by the Garda Síochána that the two shipping containers may have been used in an attempt to transport up to half of a tonne of cocaine into Ireland.

“In the event that the full consignment of cocaine has been discovered it has a potential street sale value of up to €35m.

"However, it will take a number of days and perhaps longer for FSI to extract the cocaine from the product within which it is concealed.”