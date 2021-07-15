| 16.2°C Dublin

Kinahan cartel is ‘linked to €35m cocaine haul disguised as charcoal’, gardaí believe

:: Drugs found in two shipping containers at Rotterdam have been brought to Ireland by gardaí for investigation

The shipment of charcoal believed to contain up to 500kg of cocaine. Photo: An Garda Síochána Expand

Ken Foy

The Kinahan cartel clubbed together with other crime gangs to ship in €35m of cocaine disguised as charcoal from South America, gardaí believe.

There were up to 2,000 bags of ‘charcoal’ in the shipping containers which were discovered last month in Rotterdam Port, it is understood.

These were then transported to Ireland by sea and brought ashore under armed escort at Dublin Port. Gardaí from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau took possession of the two shipping containers.

