Kinahan Cartel hitman Caolan Smyth moved to new prison as he serves 20-year term for attempted murder

Mohammed Smew (pictured) is in jail for his role in the Kinahan plot to kill Patsy Hutch

Estonian hitman Imre Arakas flew into Dublin in April, 2017 to kill James 'Mago' Gately, but he was arrested by gardaí before carrying out the murder. Photo: Tiit Blaat/Delfi/Ekspress Meedia

Caolan Smyth is currently detained in Castlerea Prison in Co Roscommon after his latest move from Cork Prison

KINAHAN Cartel hitman Caolan Smyth has again been moved between prisons as he serves a 20-year sentence for the attempted murder of James ‘Mago’ Gately.

The Dubliner is currently detained in Castlerea Prison in Co Roscommon after his latest move from Cork Prison while he awaits a judgement on his appeal against his conviction.

He remains a target for criminals involved in the Coolock feud as well as the Hutch-Kinahan feud, according to sources.

The 30-year-old has failed to settle into prison routine and has previously complained about the regime, sources say.

While in Mountjoy, he wrote to the governor over being held in protective custody. While in the Midlands, he was on a restricted landing with fellow Kinahan Cartel gun-for-hire Alan Wilson.

Just seconds after he was sentenced to 20 years for the murder attempt, he said he would be out in “five World Cups."

A close pal of Finglas gang leader Mr Flashy, he was suspected by associates of Sean Little of being involved in his murder in May 2019.

Before his arrest over the attempt on Gately’s life, Smyth had taken a lie-detector test in a bid to prove he had nothing to do with the killing.

In September 2019, gardaí moved in just as a hit team planned to shoot Smyth at his Artane home.

Stephen Little, Sean Little’s father – who was later jailed for six years for possessing a gun – told gardaí who arrested him: “Had you given me another hour, I would have killed the bastard that killed him.”

Smyth was never arrested or charged in connection with Little's murder.

A few months later, Smyth was arrested over the attack on Gately, who was shot five times in 2017 but survived the murder bid.

At the time of the attempted murder of Gately, Smyth was relatively unknown to gardaí but the shooting revealed he was a significant player being used by the cartel in their war against the Hutch faction.

He was branded a “ruthless and ­dangerous” ­criminal by a judge as he was jailed for the botched hit on Gately.

Gately, who was a prime target for the Kinahan faction with a €500,000 bounty on his head, survived because he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

His car had been fitted with a tracker which allowed Smyth to follow him to a filling station near Dublin Airport, where he got out and fired five times with a handgun.

Four of the shots were lodged in the bulletproof vest Gately was wearing, but one hit him in the jaw.

The assassination attempt was the second in just over a month in which the Kinahan Cartel had set out to kill Gately.

Estonian hitman Imre Arakas flew into Dublin from Spain in April, 2017 to kill Gately. However, he was arrested by gardaí before he got his chance.

Smyth is one of a number of associates of Mr Flashy who are currently serving time in prison.

They include Mohammed Smew, who is in jail for his role in the Kinahan plot to kill Patsy Hutch, and Scott Capper, serving time for assaults and robbery.

At the Court of Appeal in February, it was heard the use of mobile phones records to convict Smyth was a breach of his right to privacy under Irish and European law.

The prosecution had argued a combination of CCTV footage and mobile phone location data had proved that shortly after Gately was shot, the car used in the shooting was driven from the scene by Smyth to where it was found burned out.

A judgement on his appeal has not yet been given.