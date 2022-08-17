Killer Joe O’Reilly moved to new prison after ‘clash’ with inmates

Joe O’Reilly has been transferred out of Wheatfield Prison after clashing with other inmates in the Dublin prison.

He is now back in the Midlands Prison in Co Laois, according to sources.

O’Reilly is serving a life sentence for the murder of his wife, Rachel Callaly (31), at their home in north county Dublin in 2004.

The former advertising executive, who turned 50 last April, had been working as a gardener in the Dublin prison until his transfer yesterday.

His time behind bars has not always been smooth. In 2018 when he was working as a bin man in Wheatfield Prison, it was reported he had been beaten up and left with bruises and scratches.

O’Reilly is now into his 15th year behind bars after being sentenced to life in 2007 for bludgeoning his wife to death at their home in Naul.

His last bid for temporary release was turned down. He had sought to get three days outside prison to spend time with relatives last Christmas.

Rachel's father Jim Callaly told Independent.ie last December he believes the Irish Prison Service made the right decision in denying O'Reilly's efforts to get out.

“He never admitted to killing Rachel so there has been no remorse,” Mr Callaly said.

“And I think that is one of the criteria that has to be considered in an application like this.

“I don’t think he should ever be let out of prison. He’s a dangerous psychopath,” he added.

“He gets his kicks out of seeing people suffering. The morning he murdered Rachel, he set my wife Rose up to find her.

“He knew what Rose would find when she entered the house that day and he got a kick out of that or he wouldn’t have done it that way.”

During his trial in 2007, O’Reilly tried to claim he was at work when a burglar broke into the house and killed his wife.

Phone records showed he had travelled from work back to the family home before returning to central Dublin.

In the intervening years O'Reilly has exhausted every legal avenue in trying to have the conviction overturned.

