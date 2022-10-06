Gardaí seal off the area at New Rath cemetery in Tralee on Wednesday afternoon: Domnick Walsh Eye Focus LTD ..

A sealed off area in New Rath cemetery. Photo By : Domnick Walsh Eye Focus LTD ..

Gardaí seal off the area at New Rath cemetery in Tralee on Wednesday afternoon: Domnick Walsh Eye Focus LTD ..

Garda seal off the area at New Rath cemetery in Tralee on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: Mark O'Sullivan

MURDER victim Tom Dooley posted a recent social media video in which he claimed he and his family were not involved in any feud

In the video, posted on unknown date, the victim identifies himself as Tom Dooley from Killarney in Kerry and says: “The Dooley’s have nothing to say to nobody and the Dooley’s have nothing to do with this feud.”

He continues to warn that the only way his family would get involved in a feud is if someone called to their homes and challenged them to a fight.

The Irish Independent can reveal that man in his 30s arrested in relation to the murder is very well known to the victim.

The man was arrested in Cork in the early hours of Thursday following an extended Garda search operation.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and can now be questioned for a period of up to 24 hours at Tralee Garda Station.

The suspect remains in custody this afternoon.

Gardai made a second arrest over the fatal stabbing of Thomas 'Tommy' Dooley (43) which occurred just yards from a Kerry cemetery during a funeral ceremony.

He is also being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Tom Dooley was stabbed to death on Wednesday just yards from the cemetery after attending the funeral mass of a young woman who had passed away suddenly.

He was attacked by a group of men outside New Rath cemetery at Rathass in Tralee where a large crowd had gathered for the funeral of a young Killarney mother.

His wife Siobhan also suffering serious injuries as she desperately tried to protect him following a violent confrontation after a funeral.

Kerry Gardai feared that the deceased may have known his attackers - and was subjected to a planned ambush-style attack.

Detectives are set to launch a murder investigation after recovering a number of weapons including knives and machetes.

Mr Dooley, who has an address in Killarney but had also lived in Cork, was apparently surrounded by a group of men following a disagreement and then confrontation shorty after 12 noon at Rathass.

A melee then erupted.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee described the fatal stabbing as "an absolutely appalling attack".

"I can't say much more than that. My condolences to this man and his family. It's an ongoing investigation, so I trust the Gardaí will do the job and that there will be justice for the family," Ms McEntee said.



