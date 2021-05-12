Kerry home seized from crime gang involved in home improvement scams placed on market for €425,000

The Kerry property, which was handed over to the Criminal Assets Bureau, is now for sale

A Kerry home seized from a crime gang involved in home improvement scams across Europe has been placed on the market for €425,000.

The Killarney property was confiscated from Patrick Coffey (36) after the High Court found it was the proceeds of crime.

The crime group he is involved with would intimidate mainly elderly homeowners to pay substantial amounts of money for minimal and substandard repair work.

Gardaí believe the gang were involved in crimes both across Ireland as well as in the UK and Europe.

One of the assets handed over to the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) last month was a Killarney home called Anfield Manor, which has now been placed on the market.

It is being advertised at a cost of €425,000 by a Dublin-based auction company who describe it as an “outstanding four-bedroom detached house” in a prime location within the town.

The advertisement also describes the property as being in “pristine condition throughout” and having the added benefit of a detached garage.

“This property provides a wonderful opportunity to acquire a family home on large private, mature grounds while still being within minutes of Killarney,” it adds.

The home was one of several items seized from the criminal gang as part of a long-running investigation into their wealth.

Over €126,000 in cash, almost £7,000 and a Louis Vuitton bag were among the assets seized.

Other items granted to CAB were nine high-end cars, including a Mercedes, 12 watches including Cartier and Rolex, and the contents of four bank and credit union accounts totalling almost €178,000.

CAB believe the gang made a fortune from intimidating elderly people to hand over their savings for shoddy repairs to their home, worth a fraction of the amount demanded.

They would initially quote small prices for minor repairs and then claim they found much bigger work needed to be done.

Patrick Coffey’s home was identified as part of Operation Tarmac, which has been ongoing since 2017, following routine inquiries by assets profilers.

Gardaí identified 21 targets in two families and assets targeted by CAB included designer watches, fast cars and the luxury home.

Two members of the gang were previously found guilty of stealing €11,000 from a 79-year-old Cork woman who was originally quoted €400 to repair a roof. A judge described the crime as “very mean”.