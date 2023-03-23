A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the ‘Kerry Babies’ case.

In a statement this evening the gardaí said they were holding two people over the discovery of the body of a male infant at White Strand, Caherciveen, Co Kerry, in April 1984

“This evening, Thursday 23 March 2023, Gardaí arrested two people, a male in his 60s and a female in her 50s, in relation to the discovery of the body of a male infant at White Strand, Caherciveen, County Kerry on 14 April, 1984.

“They were arrested in the Munster region on suspicion of the offence of murder and are currently detained at Garda Stations in the south of the country under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

"The arrests are a significant development in this investigation in an effort to establish the truth surrounding the death of Baby John in 1984 and deliver justice for Baby John. I am again appealing to the public for any information in relation to the death of Baby John in 1984. Anyone who comes forward will be treated with sensitivity and compassion,” said Superintendent Flor Murphy, who has been leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station (064) 667 1160 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

More to follow….