FREDDIE Thompson has been a regular feature of my working life ever since I became a crime correspondent in 2006, but I will never forget the night I sat a few feet from him in a pub in the Grafton Street area.

Ken Foy: Thug Thompson discussed 'chopping up bodies' as I sat feet away in pub

It was a winter’s night in 2008 and Thompson’s mob was involved in the bitter Crumlin-Drimnagh feud as well as a dangerous vendetta with an INLA faction.

At the time, Thompson was always in the headlines, and crime correspondents like myself were tasked with trying to track his

every move.

Yet it was a major surprise when I ended up sitting almost beside the murderous mobster.

A pal and I were enjoying a drink in an alcove area of the respected boozer and suddenly in walked Thompson with one of his closest associates – and the two gangsters sat at the bar just four feet away from us.

I immediately recognised Thompson and sat there uncomfortably as I heard him and his pal enthusiastically discuss various gangster and horror movies and cutting up bodies.

It was a surreal situation and I hoped he would not turn around and recognise me, so we quickly finished our drinks and left.

Roll on to 2010, and I received a tip-off that Thompson, who was on the run at that stage, was going to attend a boxing event in Birmingham with other members of the Kinahan cartel.

A photographer and I were dispatched to the fight night, which was attended by around 20,000 people and covered on Sky Sports.

After all, it had been over a year since anyone had got a fresh photo of Ireland’s most notorious thug.

It was a long night for us as we spent hours trying to find Thompson in the crowd, and my colleague and I were starting to

lose hope.

However, we then spotted him close to the smoking area wearing a distinctive pink T- shirt.

We followed him around the packed arena until finally we discovered a safe place from which to take his picture.

We both travelled back to Dublin the next day happy with our endeavours.

While we were content then, it cannot compare with the satisfaction that could be seen on the faces of gardai after yesterdays verdict.

Some of these officers have spent the bulk of their careers investigating the life and crimes of Thompson and they deserve huge credit for building a watertight case that means he is now banged up for life.

Online Editors