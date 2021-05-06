Kathleen Chada: ‘It is a victory for all child victims of crime and it means a lot’

Kathleen Chada with a photograph of her sons Eoghan and Ruairí. Photo: Dylan Vaughan.

A grieving mother whose two sons were killed by their father has described the amendment to the Children’s Act as a “victory for all child victims of crime”.

Kathleen Chada’s world was shattered when her husband Sanjeev murdered their sons Eoghan (10) and Ruairí (5) on July 29, 2013.

He killed the boys at Skehanagh Lower in Ballintubber, Co Mayo, and their bodies were found in the boot of Chada’s car, which he had crashed near Westport.

Ms Chada has been unable to speak about her children in the media since a Court of Appeal ruling banning the identification of deceased children who were victims of crime.

Behind the scenes, the mother of two has supported efforts by Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan to have legislation amended and give voice to the families of child victims of crime.

“The fact that the amendment has come into effect means an awful lot to me,” she told the Irish Independent.

“But that doesn’t take away from the frustration when this came about.

“In my view there seems to have been a misinterpretation of an existing piece of legalisation.

“The legislation was there to protect children and that’s the way it should be.

“To have it interpreted in the way that it was is just frustrating.

“This is a victory for all child victims of crime.”

Read More

Ms Chada said she felt sympathy for families involved in more recent cases, who unlike her, had been denied the right to talk about their children in public.

“I’ve had the opportunity to talk about my boys,” she said.

“It helped me to be able to do that and it was my choice to make.

“After the trial, the first TV interview I did was on the Late Late Show and it meant the world to me to be able to show the country, the world, my boys not as they were described in court, not their injuries, not what happened, but my boys.

“I wanted people to see me as me, that we were a normal family and that unfortunately this happens to normal people.”

Ms Chada said that while the change to the law was welcome, it was frustrating that families had to “fight” to have their voices heard.

“Looking at it from my own point of view and the point of view of others, you get to the point where you are just sick of fighting the system,” she said.