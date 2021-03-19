Juvenile arrested in Dublin in relation to invoice redirect fraud

A juvenile in Dublin was arrested today by Gardaí in relation to an ongoing investigation into invoice redirect fraud.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau arrested the male after a search was conducted in Tallaght.

He was arrested in relation to the ongoing investigation under Operation SKEIN and is currently detained at Tallaght Garda station under Section 50 Criminal Justice Act of 2007.

Operation SKEIN is an investigation into international BEC/Invoice redirect fraud being committed from Ireland and the laundering of the proceeds through bank accounts here.

This arrest was the sixteenth arrest as part of this operation.

Investigations are ongoing according to Gardaí.

