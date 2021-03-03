Juvenile arrested following anti-lockdown protest in Dublin

27/02/21 - Gardai detain a person after disorder erupted at a planned anti lockdown gathering in Dublin City centre.

A juvenile was arrested this morning following an anti-lockdown protest that occurred in Dublin city centre on Saturday.

According to a garda spokesperson, he is currently detained in a south Dublin garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Separately, a man accused of launching a firework at a garda during the weekend’s anti-lockdown riot in Dublin city centre appeared in court earlier today.

Jake Merriman (30) appeared in Dublin District Court today after he was arrested by gardai investigating violence that erupted at Saturday’s demonstration.

He is facing trial after Judge Brian O'Shea ruled the case was too serious to be dealt with at district court level and adjourned it for the directions of the DPP.

On Saturday, more than 20 people were arrested and three gardaí were injured after hundreds of protesters took part in the protest.

Thirteen people were subsequently charged with public order offenses on Sunday.

All 13 were charged with being in breach of the Criminal Justice Public Order Act after facing a series of charges, as 12 men and a woman appeared before Judge Michael Walsh at a special sitting of Dublin District Court on Sunday night.

All faced a range of charges, including failing to obey a garda request to leave an area, obstructing or assaulting an officer, and breaching the peace.

Online Editors