Justice Minister says ‘stark findings’ of Cancelled Garda 999 Calls report are ‘hugely disappointing’

The Justice Minister Helen McEntee said the “stark findings” of the Cancelled Garda 999 Calls report are “hugely disappointing and work is underway to ensure better practice.

The long-awaited report was published yesterday and it revealed that an allegation of sexual abuse against a child and their parent should have been ‘urgently investigated and not cancelled’.

Last year it emerged that thousands of calls were improperly closed in a 22-month period between 2019 and 2020 including those reporting violence against women and children.

The Policing Authority commissioned a report to look at the circumstances and responses to the cancellation of Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) incidents.

The final report, by author Derek Penman, found that overall call-takers met the standards set but that in several incidents there were “substantial shortcomings in call handling”.

Mr Penman reviewed 83 sample cases from a “serious cohort” which had the potential to result in serious risk and 120 randomly selected incidents.

He found there no was serious harm directly identified in the samples analysed, but added it was not possible to determine this in cases where victims were not identified.

In one case reviewed a confidential third party relayed real-time information from a child that their parent was the victim of ongoing sexual abuse. It was also disclosed that the child had been abused by the same perpetrator.

Gardaí were immediately dispatched – but it transpired the address was incorrect and investigators were unable to identify the child or parent.

The call from the third-party had not been kept open and there was no opportunity to re-contact them. The incident was cancelled and no further investigation was carried out.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Minister McEntee said the report has made quite a number of “stark findings” and provided recommendations for how “we can improve the overall 999 process”.

When asked why calls of serious a nature, including one by child who attempted to report the sexual assault of a parent, were cancelled Minister McEntee said: “I don't know.”

“It is hugely upsetting and hugely disappointing to think that a child who possibly has been thinking about that for a long time, who has taken such courage to ring and say this is happening, that it would not be followed through. I mean, I can't explain how disappointing that is.

“That's why we need to make sure that this report, that we go through it and fine detail, that every recommendation that is made that we implement those recommendations. Where there's further training is needed, whether it's additional resources that's needed, where there's further oversight that's needed, that all of that happens.”

Minister McEntee said work is underway to implement the recommendations outlined in the report, including the adding supervisors to each unit. She said working continuing to have two supervisors at each emergency call centre unit.

She said the “vast majority” of garda and civilian staff in the call centres respond and have responded “very effectively” and the public can have confidence in the system.

She added: It's really, really important that anybody who seeks help or needs help or wants help from An Garda Síochána gardener, they should still call 999.

“I think it's really important to stress that the service is there, that support is there and that people have confidence in us and that they do call 999.”

Regarding an incident at the home of Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny on Thursday morning, Minister McEntee said she could not comment on an ongoing garda investigation but she wished Deputy Kenny and his family well.

A van drove at speed through the electric gates at Mr Kenny's Leitrim home at approximately 2am on Thursday morning, September 29.

The Sligo/Leitrim TD told Independent.ie that his wife was home alone when the incident occurred, and it was a very frightening situation for her. Gardaí are investigating the incident.

“To me what was important is that his family and Martin himself, that they weren't hurt but I'm sure it was very difficult and a very scary incident for them. So I do wish them well but obviously the police will investigate this and they will they will get to the bottom of it,” Minister McEntee added.