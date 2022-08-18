| 20°C Dublin

Just one in four online fraud victims report the crime to gardaí, research shows

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the survey provided valuable insight into areas of public concern. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Expand

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the survey provided valuable insight into areas of public concern. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Robin Schiller

The majority of fraud victims targeted online are not reporting the crimes to gardaí, according to a new survey carried out by the force.

Gardaí say the high number of fraud victims surveyed also mirrors the sharp increase in such online scams during the pandemic.

