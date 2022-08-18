Just one in four online fraud victims report the crime to gardaí, research shows

The majority of fraud victims targeted online are not reporting the crimes to gardaí, according to a new survey carried out by the force.

Gardaí say the high number of fraud victims surveyed also mirrors the sharp increase in such online scams during the pandemic.

The survey found that although it is the most common crime type experienced, online fraud is also the least reported.

Of the 6,000 people surveyed online, 20pc said they had been a victim of crime, with 26pc of victims stating they had been targeted in online scams.

However, only 26pc of fraud victims said they reported the offence to gardaí.

The low reporting rates were outlined in the Garda's 'An Urbanised Cohort' survey, which sought feedback from people on their dealings with gardaí, their satisfaction with the force, and what crimes they believe gardaí should prioritise.

More than two-thirds (68pc) of people said they are satisfied or very satisfied with the gardaí, while 85pc find its members to be friendly or helpful.

Around 61pc believe the organisation is effective in tackling criminality, while just over half (54pc) feel that An Garda Síochána is well managed.

Asked if they thought national crime is an issue, two-thirds (66pc) said they believe it is a very serious or serious problem, while 15pc view local crime as an issue.

Those surveyed also highlighted domestic violence, sexual offences and human trafficking as key areas gardaí should prioritise, followed by robberies, illegal weapons, assaults and drug offences.

Detective Chief Superintendent Colm Noonan, of the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, said domestic violence and sexual offences were identified as a key area of focus throughout the pandemic with the implementation of Operation Faoiseamh and the roll-out of local specialist units.

"An Garda Síochána has established a dedicated Human Trafficking Investigation and Coordination Unit and the first convictions for human trafficking under the 2013 legislation were recorded in 2021," the senior investigator said.

The survey also found that four in five respondents (81pc) have trust in gardaí, with 53pc saying they were satisfied in how gardaí handled their case.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the survey provides valuable insight into the views of victims of crime and urban dwellers.

"I am pleased with the high levels of trust and positive public engagement,” Commissioner Harris said. “The findings have been carefully considered by my senior management team and, as with any survey, this online survey highlights areas of concern and where An Garda Síochána can improve.

"We have already started to address some of these and further improvements to how we provide our service will be made over the coming year."

The survey of 6,000 adults was carried out online between September and December 2020, as gardaí could not conduct their usual Public Attitudes Survey fieldwork due to the pandemic.

Gardaí said the limitation of the online aspect of the survey means the sample is "not representative of the population as is desirable".

This is because older adults and those in more rural areas are underrepresented, with respondents self-selecting and representing a much higher level of urban dwellers and victims of crime than normal.