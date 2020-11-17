| 13.8°C Dublin

Just like ‘Goodfellas’: From ‘click-and-collect’ shipments to flaming socks – how Irish inmates smuggle contraband into jails

Like the 1990 mafia movie Goodfellas, prisoners have relied on associates and family members passing over illegal items on a small scale Expand

Close

Robin Schiller

A failed bid to import thousands of euros worth of contraband into Mountjoy prison this morning, akin to a “click-and-collect” service, is one of the most audacious attempts to smuggle drugs into an Irish prison in recent years.

Officials believe the delivery of regular prison items was compromised and that the contraband was to be transported inside legitimate pallets before being passed on to inmates.

Some of the parcels containing mobile phones, SIM cards, drugs and alcohol had nicknames on them, leading authorities to believe that the items were “shipped to order” and “like a click-and-collect service”.

