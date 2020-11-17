Just like ‘Goodfellas’: From ‘click-and-collect’ shipments to flaming socks – how Irish inmates smuggle contraband into jails

A failed bid to import thousands of euros worth of contraband into Mountjoy prison this morning, akin to a “click-and-collect” service, is one of the most audacious attempts to smuggle drugs into an Irish prison in recent years.

Officials believe the delivery of regular prison items was compromised and that the contraband was to be transported inside legitimate pallets before being passed on to inmates.

Some of the parcels containing mobile phones, SIM cards, drugs and alcohol had nicknames on them, leading authorities to believe that the items were “shipped to order” and “like a click-and-collect service”.

The high-risk method to smuggle such a large consignment – the largest individual seizure in Irish Prison Service (IPS) history – is a move away from more common approaches taken by criminals.

Tactics employed by crime groups range from the use of expensive drones to the low-tech use of flaming socks.

The restriction on prison visits, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is also seen as a reason for inmates using other means to smuggle in contraband.

Like the 1990 mafia movie Goodfellas, prisoners have relied on associates and family members passing over illegal items on a small scale. The stop on visits during the pandemic has inadvertently ended this.

The use of flaming socks also saw a resurgence last year with several instances in Mountjoy.

The bizarre method involves the contraband being wrapped in masking tape to prevent the drugs or phone from burning, before being wrapped in a sock which is doused in a flammable liquid and set alight.

The sock is then launched from outside the prison and on to security netting overlooking a jail yard, which it burns through before dropping to a waiting inmate below.

Over the past number of years the use of high-tech drones by gangs has also dramatically increased and presented a new challenge to the prison service.

In one recent 18-month period, six drones were recovered by the IPS following failed efforts to drop drugs into prisons – with one attempt seeing drugs stuffed inside Kinder Surprise Eggs.

Collaboration between prison officials and gardaí has also led to a number of arrests around the country, including at the Midlands and Castlerea Prisons, of people caught attempting to smuggle in contraband with drones.

A separate crackdown at the beginning of the pandemic near Mountjoy prison also frustrated efforts to bring drugs into the jail.

A north-inner city man, suspected of regularly throwing parcels into a jailed associate on the orders of a crime gang, was arrested near the prison. His man on the inside was also disciplined following a roof-top outburst.

This morning’s seizure marks the increasing risks being taken by inmates who have relied on a single consignment to supply dozens of prisoners.

Investigations are now underway to determine if previous efforts have been made to smuggle in drugs and phones on a large-scale through the prison’s delivery system.

