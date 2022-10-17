| 12°C Dublin

Jonathan Dowdall’s next court appearance will be in the witness box when he testifies against his former friend Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch

The former Sinn Féin councillor has been handed a four-year jail term for his role in the Regency Hotel shooting

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch and former family friend Jonathan Dowdall Expand
Jonathan Dowdall leaves court with his father Patrick Expand
David Byrne was shot dead at the Regency Hotel, Dublin, on February 5, 2016 Expand

Robin Schiller

Jonathan Dowdall knew the writing was on the wall as he sat in garda custody for the murder of David Byrne and asked to speak with a member of the witness protection programme.

Eighteen months on from that request, he is now in garda protective custody, awaiting the start of a four-year-jail term for his role in the killing, and preparing to testify in the upcoming trial.

