Jonathan Dowdall’s next court appearance will be in the witness box when he testifies against his former friend Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch

Jonathan Dowdall knew the writing was on the wall as he sat in garda custody for the murder of David Byrne and asked to speak with a member of the witness protection programme.

Eighteen months on from that request, he is now in garda protective custody, awaiting the start of a four-year-jail term for his role in the killing, and preparing to testify in the upcoming trial.

Originally from the north-inner city, he has known the main defendant, Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, since he was 15 and has borrowed thousands of euro from the family for different reasons over the years.

He once claimed on national radio that he was “proud” to know the Hutches, while the Special Criminal Court heard he even accompanied a family member to Spain after a feud murder.

Indo Daily EXTRA: Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall is jailed for his part in the Regency Hotel murder

However, in April 2021 he set the wheels in motion to become a State witness against 'The Monk'. It would change his life, and the lives of his family members, forever.

In the early 1990s, Dowdall grew up next door to the Hutch family. He got to know Gerry and his brother, Patrick ‘Patsy’ Snr.

They were connections he would rely on when he set up his electrical contract company in 2007.

In the early days, the firm experienced cash-flow problems that were eased by his neighbours loaning him sums of up to €5,000 to help pay wages.

Dowdall once borrowed €20,000 from the Hutch family to help his mother with a loan. In return, he would pay for holidays and make other bookings on his credit card for which he was later reimbursed.

The non-jury court today heard how he became “somewhat compromised” by the Hutch gang, which was described as a criminal organisation “built around strong inter-generational family bonds and trusted associates”.

Expand Close David Byrne was shot dead at the Regency Hotel, Dublin, on February 5, 2016 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp David Byrne was shot dead at the Regency Hotel, Dublin, on February 5, 2016

While he wasn’t a member of the crime group and didn't benefit from its activities, gardaí said he was in a position to do things for the organisation.

Dowdall was elected to the city council as a Sinn Féin candidate in May 2014 but quit the party and vacated his seat by the following February. A month before his exit, he had falsely imprisoned and tortured a man who he believed was trying to scam him in a motorbike deal.

When Gary Hutch was murdered on the Costa del Sol in September 2015, his father Patsy travelled to Spain with Jonathan Dowdall.

Evidence was given of how Patsy Hutch was asked to use any republican links he may have to “quell” any aspect of a feud and that Dowdall’s connections were "of benefit" for this.

Whatever attempts were made, they failed to prevent further violence, and over the following months a series of murder attempts culminated in the attack at the Regency Hotel, Dublin, on February 5, 2016.

Five gunmen – including three dressed in garda tactical gear, one disguised as a woman and another wearing a flat cap – entered the hotel during a boxing weigh-in and shot dead Kinahan associate David Byrne.

Det Sgt Paul O’Toole told the court it was discovered that room 2104 had been booked for the previous night in the name of Patrick Dowdall, Jonathan’s father, using a female relative’s credit card.

Read More

Their sentencing hearing today heard how the father and son travelled to Strabane, Co Tyrone on February 4 before Patrick Dowdall briefly checked into the hotel at 7.20pm.

His son later dropped the room card to a gang member. CCTV from that evening showed Kevin Murray, the gunman wearing a flat cap, enter the room.

Murray had known connections with the IRA and was “very visible” in the hotel over the course of the next day, even being captured at one point on CCTV with a handgun “held aloft”.

Under cross-examination from defence counsel Michael O’Higgins SC, Det Sgt O’Toole accepted that “one theory” was that Murray attracted attention to “misdirect” the garda inquiry to a northern paramilitary connection. He died from a terminal illness before he could be charged.

A month later Jonathan Dowdall’s Cabra home was searched, which yielded video footage of the torture the previous year. A separate inquiry into that horrific attack would see the father and son jailed for four years and eight years respectively.

While serving their sentences in Wheatfield Prison, the murder investigation continued and in April 2021 Jonathan Dowdall was arrested. He knew the game was up.

During his detention, he said he wanted to speak to someone in witness protection before he was brought before the non-jury court and charged with murder.

Last November, he once again indicated his wish to speak to gardaí but that this time it was to make a statement about his knowledge of the Regency Hotel murder.

Earlier this year, his prison sentence for the torture incident expired and in April he was released on bail on the murder charge. Sources said alarm bells had already begun ringing in the Hutch camp at this point.

Det Sgt O’Toole said he believes Dowdall is “sincere and genuine” in what he told investigators in an interview. Last week, a formal statement was taken by gardaí at Ballymun. A ‘nolle prosequi’ was entered on the murder charge, with Dowdall and his father pleading guilty to facilitating the fatal shooting.

Expand Close Jonathan Dowdall leaves court with his father Patrick / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jonathan Dowdall leaves court with his father Patrick

Mr O’Higgins said his client is now willing to testify in the Regency trial and that his statement “implicates other person or persons” and is “potentially of value to the prosecution”.

He added that this co-operation comes at a cost, with “very dark and grim” consequences.

Dowdall and his extended family are now in protective custody and the former Sinn Féin politician will be assessed for the Witness Security Programme which would see him relocated abroad and given a new identity.

The father and son are also under “very severe” threat and were flanked by five armed detectives as they left the courtroom after their sentencing hearing two weeks ago.

They were brought back this morning to hear their fate amid heightened security as they face threats from all sides.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt said Jonathan Dowdall knew he was helping a gang involved in serious crime and gave a hotel key card to be used by a “leading member” of the murder team, Kevin Murray, with the room used as a “base”.

The court said he was further associated with the gang due to the fact he drove with a member to Northern Ireland. The car journey was bugged and, although the judge said details of these conversations weren't given, two days later the guns used in the Regency shooting were recovered.

Mr Justice Hunt said that taking the "most charitable view" of the evidence, he set a headline sentence of eight years.

Consideration was given for Jonathan Dowdall's guilty plea, as well as the risk he has placed himself and his family in by making a witness statement about the murder.

He was jailed for four years while his father was handed down a two-year sentence.

The judges acceded to what they said was an "unusual" application to defer the sentence for two weeks while the men make certain arrangements in protective custody.

They were again taken away under armed guard and will present to Portlaoise Prison in two weeks.

The former politician will have to appear before the Special Criminal Court again, this time in the witness box, if he takes the stand for the prosecution against 'The Monk'.