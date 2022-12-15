Jonathan Dowdall told gardaí in 2016 Gerard Hutch ‘never’ spoke to him about Regency Hotel murder

Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall told gardaí in 2016 that Gerard Hutch "never" spoke to him about the Regency Hotel murder.

The State's key witness in the gangland murder trial also said in the same garda interview: "Sure why would he, I'm not a criminal".

He has already given evidence that Mr Hutch (59), of the Paddocks in Clontarf, confessed to him about his role in the murder of Kinahan associate David Byrne.

Jonathan Dowdall (44) has also said that he handed Mr Hutch a key card for a room that was used by Kevin Murray, the gunmen known as Flat Cap, the night before the attack on February 5, 2016.

Gerard Hutch denies this and has pleaded not guilty to murder.

This morning his defence counsel Brendan Grehan SC continued his cross-examination with the Special Criminal Court shown tapes of Mr Dowdall's garda interviews when arrested in May 2016.

Gardaí asked him if Gerard Hutch had ever spoken to him about the Regency Hotel murder.

Mr Dowdall told the interviewers "no never" and that he "never spoke in any regard" to him about the shooting.

Asked if he Gerard Hutch had ever discussed any criminality with him, Dowdall said he hadn't and added "Sure why would he, I'm not a criminal".

He also told gardaí that he has "respect" for Mr Hutch, that he is a "very quiet" and "distant" man, and later said: "I don't think Gerard is a bad man."

Earlier the witness, who is serving a prison sentence for facilitating the gang involved in the hotel murder, said he was "reckless" in playing a hand in booking a room used.

He told the court that by "not looking into why I was booking the room...I am guilty and I'm responsible for it," adding that he didn't know what the room was to be used for.

"And I accept I shouldn't have booked the room without (knowing) the circumstances of booking."

Mr Dowdall disagreed that the evidence in his sentencing hearing was "soft pedalled" and, when asked why the charge of murder against him was dropped, said he could not "control what the DPP, the guards, or anyone else decide".

The court was told that the facilitation charge he pleaded guilty to also included having knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation.

"I didn't know originally that it was this big Hutch criminal organisation, but I did know after," Mr Dowdall said.

He testified that he was aware at the time that Gary and Patrick Hutch were involved in crime but didn't believe their father Patsy was when he booked the room.

He had known the family since he was aged 15.

The witness said he didn't know the room would be used for an unlawful reason and accepted that by not asking who was staying there he was "reckless".

He also said he knew what he was being accused of, when arrested in May 2016, was "sinister" but said it wasn't true and that he had not involvement in the murder.

Asked by Mr Grehan why he didn't tell the gardaí this when being questioned, he said: "What do you think would have happened.

"I knew I was going to prison in the garda station over the (waterboarding) incident with Alex Hurley.

"What do you think would have happened to my wife and children if I spoke in that garda station," he added.

Counsel suggested that he comes as across as a "very indignant, convincing person" who is telling lies.

"I'm not telling any lies," Dowdall said.

He will continue giving evidence this afternoon before Ms Justice Tara Burns, Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone.

The non-jury trial is being heard amid heightened security at the Criminal Courts of Justice.

Two other men are also on trial with Mr Hutch. Jason Bonney (51) of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock and Paul Murphy (61) of Cherry Avenue, Swords, deny providing cars for the attack team. Mr Dowdall’s evidence does not relate to them.