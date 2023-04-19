The State’s key witness during the trial of Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch, Jonathan Dowdall, has officially entered the witness protection scheme.

Dowdall (44) has been formally accepted into the Witness Security Programme following an assessment by gardaí in the wake of the sensational acquittal of the gangland boss this week, reports have claimed.

The Special Criminal Court found Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch not guilty of the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in north Dublin in February 2016.

Gerry "The Monk" Hutch leaving the CCJ

Gerry "The Monk" Hutch leaving the CCJ

In the judgment, Ms Justice Tara Burns, presiding, dismissed Jonathan Dowdall’s credibility as a witness in her lengthy judgement, saying “he acted out of self-interest” and the court was “not prepared to act on his statement alone”.

Judge Burns said, regarding Dodwall, the real question was “who is the court actually dealing with?”

“A significant question mark hangs over Jonathan Dowdall’s character and reliability,” she said. In light of the pattern of lies, she said, the court must approach what he said about Mr Hutch with “scepticism and extreme care.”

According to a report in the Irish Times, while some logistical matters remain to be worked out, Dowdall has been formally accepted into the Witness Security Programme following an assessment by gardaí.

The criticism of Dowdall’s evidence will not have any impact on his admission into the Witness Security Programme, the report claims.

On his release, he will almost certainly be relocated abroad by gardaí, most likely to an English-speaking country, and set up with a new identity and livelihood.

He will receive limited financial support.

The security services in his new home will be responsible Dowdall’s safety who has been assessed as being under continuing and severe threat.

Dowdall was originally due to go on trial alongside Hutch for the murder of David Byrne.

But the murder charge was dropped after he pleaded guilty to facilitating the killing and agreed to testify against his former co-accused.

Dowdall was sentenced to four years in prison for facilitating the murder the day before Hutch’s trial began.

While recordings of Hutch discussing the shooting with the ex-Sinn Fein councillor were enough to get him extradited from Spain to face trial for murder it didn’t reach the bar for the three-judge Special Criminal Court.

Testimony from Dowdall that didn’t have additional evidence to back it up had to be treated with caution and he had “lied and lied” according to Ms Justice Burns.

The court heard Dowdall had helped his father Patrick to book a room in the hotel the night before the attack.

The room was used by one of the raiders, paramilitary linked gunman Kevin “Flat Cap” Murray, since deceased.

Two weeks after the attack, on February 20, Dowdall was under surveillance when he drove Hutch to Donegal to meet an IRA man, Shane Rowan.

Then, on March 7, 2016, he took Hutch to Northern Ireland for meetings with republican contacts. In their bugged conversations that day, they were heard discussing getting northern republicans to mediate in the escalating feud with the Kinahans.

Gerry Hutch after his acquittal

Gerry Hutch after his acquittal

They spoke about “three yokes”- the AK-47s used in the Regency attack - and a plan to hand them over to republicans as a “present.”

Two days later, on March 9, Shane Rowan travelled to Dublin where he was seen meeting Mr Hutch’s brother Patsy. Rowan was intercepted as he drove back north near Slane, Co Meath. The three assault rifles from the Regency attack were in the back of his car.

Dowdall was initially also charged with murder but while awaiting trial, he instead pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of facilitation and turned state’s witness against Mr Hutch.

He alleged that the night before the attack, Gerard Hutch turned up to collect the keys to the room at the hotel.

He also claimed that they met in a park days after the Regency and Mr Hutch confessed to being one of the gunmen who shot David Byrne.

Ms Justice Burns said the prosecution’s case therefore was that Mr Hutch was “one of the two shooters” who shot David Byrne in the Regency.

His alleged presence as an “actual shooter” was based on the evidence of Jonathan Dowdall.

David Byrne

David Byrne

Dowdall's evidence as an accomplice had to be treated with caution, the judge said.

“It cannot be said that Jonathan Dowdall found God or decided to do what was right,” Ms Justice Burns said.

He was acting out of self-interest when he came forward and “obtained significant benefit” from providing a statement for the gardai. As a result he now had “a chance at a life” instead of a potential life sentence for murder.

Of his previous character, she referred to Dowdall’s separate conviction for torturing a man in his garage in a “truly appalling, shocking and brutal assault punctuated by menacing threats.” He had been a Sinn Fein councillor and was “expected to adhere to certain standards.”

The manner in which he told “convincing lies” in these interviews was “extremely concerning,” she said.

He was “unrecognisable” on the audio tapes which portrayed him as a “ruthless, base, callous” criminal involved in making bombs and suggesting assassinations, the judge continued.

Rather than being forthright in his evidence, he was reluctant to fill in surrounding details about his own involvement in the Regency and IRA connections.

He was extremely reluctant to acknowledge his friendship with Pearse McAuley, an “infamous, dangerous terrorist.”

An account of visiting McAuley two or three times in prison was a “barefaced lie” to hide this when records showed around 14 visits.

As to the key card for the Regency room she said “the reality is the card was handed over to someone in the Hutch clan” at some location and was passed to Kevin Murray.

She said it was unusual that Dowdall was “nonplussed” to find out about the Regency when “one would have expected extreme panic” on his part.

On the park “confession”, Dowdall had said it happened after the Sunday World publication of a photo of the Regency raiders in the flat cap and wig.

He had referred to Patrick Hutch Jr allegedly being recognisable as the man in drag but this was not possible as the picture had been pixellated.

Dowdall had not been sure whether the meeting happened on February 7 or 8, 2016.

Ms Justice Burns said this should have made a “searing impression” on Dowdall’s memory, especially given his involvement in booking the room.

The court was of the view that the day would be “etched on one’s memory”, with Gerard Hutch’s brother Eddie shot dead on February 8 and a “string of murders” now “in the offing.”

Gerry Hutch's brother Eddie, who was shot dead in 2016.

Gerry Hutch's brother Eddie, who was shot dead in 2016.

Great care had to be taken with Dowdall’s evidence, she said. The court was "not prepared to act on his statement alone,” and it would require corroborative evidence on his allegations.

During the trial, Dowdall accused Hutch of “terrorising his family”.

The ex-politician also said names of his relatives and others were being dragged into the trial and there was a "barrage of threats."

Dowdall has told the Special Criminal Court that coming forward to testify against Gerard Hutch raised intimidation levels against his family to a “whole different level.”

Dowdall told the Regency murder trial that death threats had been made to his children and “ this is why nobody comes in and gives evidence.”

He said the reason he told lies to gardai when he himself was a murder suspect was because of the threat to his family and since then “everything he feared would happen has happened, and worse.”

