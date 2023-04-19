| 10.7°C Dublin

latest Jonathan Dowdall enters witness protection with plan to relocate him abroad after release

The 44-year-old is considered a target of both factions in the Kinahan-Hutch feud, as well as from dissident republicans

Jonathan Dowdall and Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch Expand
Gerry Hutch after his acquittal Expand
David Byrne Expand
Gerry Hutch's brother Eddie, who was shot dead in 2016. Expand
Gerry &quot;The Monk&quot; Hutch leaving the CCJ Expand

Close

Neil Fetherstonhaugh

The State’s key witness during the trial of Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch, Jonathan Dowdall, has officially entered the witness protection scheme.

Dowdall (44) has been formally accepted into the Witness Security Programme following an assessment by gardaí in the wake of the sensational acquittal of the gangland boss this week, reports have claimed.

