Jonathan Dowdall avoided Gerry Hutch's inscrutable stare in court, as he made a series of devastating allegations

“Do you swear to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth? State your name.”

And with that, the most high profile State witness in gangland history, former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall, finally made his eagerly anticipated debut appearance in the trial of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

The State’s equivalent of what is referred to in Italian mafia trials as a ‘pentito’ officially broke the underworld’s sacred code of omerta shortly after 11.30am.

The convicted torturer had been ushered into the packed non-jury Special Criminal Court amid a phalanx of prison officers and armed gardaí.

Dressed in a navy suit and matching open-necked shirt, the once close friend of the Hutch clan – and former protege of Mary Lou McDonald – looked tired and stressed, with bags under his eyes, as he sat in the seat normally used by the jury foreman.

The chair, which has temporarily become the witness stand, looks directly across the courtroom from Gerry Hutch, but Dowdall steadfastly avoided the Monk’s inscrutable stare.

Officers from the Emergency Response Unit (ERU), wearing ear pieces and with automatic pistols bulging under green jackets, stood and sat around the packed courtroom.

Dowdall – whose voice often dropped, making it difficult to hear – sat facing the judges, studiously avoiding looking in the direction of the man he claims confessed to being one of the killers of David Byrne on February 5, 2016.

The first day in the witness box for the State’s star witness was relatively easy and short.

He was taken through the contents of his statement to gardaí by prosecution counsel, Sean Gillane SC, for less than 90 minutes before lunch.

Dowdall’s testimony was then adjourned shortly after lunch in order for the prosecution to disclose further information to the defence.

The former Sinn Féin man will resume his evidence on Tuesday morning and is expected to remain in the witness box for at least a number of days.

In the short time that he has spent testifying so far, Dowdall has made some potentially devastating, but as yet unproven, allegations about Gerry Hutch.

Chief among them is the claim that he met Mr Hutch by appointment in a small park in Whitehall in north Dublin a few days after the Regency attack.

He alleged that Hutch was “upset” during this meeting and described him as being “in a panic and he wasn’t like any other time I had ever met him”.

Dowdall claimed that Mr Hutch confessed to being a member of the hit team which stormed the Regency dressed as members of the ERU and was “upset” about the murder of David Byrne, adding that “he wasn’t happy about shooting the young lad”.

The former politician claimed: “He told me it was them in the hotel. He told me it was him and them at the hotel. It wasn't what he said, it was how he was saying it. He said it was them at the hotel and he said he wasn't happy about shooting the young lad, David Byrne, and David Byrne being killed.”

He then told Mr Gillane that Mr Hutch said that he (Mr Hutch) and “Mago Gately” had shot Byrne.

Gately has survived a number of assassination attempts by the Kinahan and Byrne gangs since the attack.

“I think he (Mr Hutch) knew the sh** was hitting the fan and he was upset,” Dowdall added.

Dowdall said that Mr Hutch then asked if he had seen a picture in the Sunday World of two gunmen leaving the Regency Hotel following the shooting.

They both agreed that one of the people in the picture looked like “young Patrick” Hutch, Gerry’s nephew whose trial for the murder of David Byrne collapsed in 2019.

Dowdall told the court he had grown up in the north inner city and had known the Hutch family since he was a teenager.

In relation to the origin of the notorious feud which ultimately claimed 18 lives, he said he understood that Daniel Kinahan and his associates had accused Mr Hutch’s nephew, Gary – Patrick Hutch’s brother – of being an informant.

He said that Patrick Hutch was blamed for trying to kill Daniel Kinahan in Spain in 2014, but an innocent boxer had been shot instead.

After the incident, the Kinahans demanded the payment of €200,000 and, as part of the same deal, Patrick Hutch had to present himself for a punishment shooting in Dublin.

The shooting, said Dowdall, took place in Drumcondra and was carried out personally by Daniel Kinahan. Hutch was then taken to the Mater Hospital by a relative.

Then he claimed the Hutchs told him that the Kinahans began making fresh demands for more money and Gary Hutch was murdered.

It was around this time, he claimed, that he was first contacted by the Monk’s brother Patsy to “speak” to republicans in the North. Dowdall stressed that he had sought the assistance of “dissident” republicans and not the Provisional IRA.

Before Dowdall began giving his evidence, a senior garda officer in charge of the Witness Protection Programme, identified only as “Superintendent X”, told the court that his “performance in the witness box” was “completely independent” of his involvement in the WPP.

The court was packed out with members of the public who braved icy weather conditions and queued for a seat in the court room.

Not since the trials of Graham Dwyer and Mr Moonlight killer Patrick Quirke had the courts of justice witnessed such levels of public interest.

And for the past eight weeks since the start of the Monk’s trial for the murder of drug dealer David Byrne – this is its ninth week – Dowdall, like Banquo’s ghost, has loomed large over what has been dubbed the gangland trial of the century.

It is not hyperbolic to describe it as such.

The attack on the Regency Hotel in February 2016 was the highest profile crime this country has seen since the day Veronica Guerin was murdered 20 years earlier.

In turn it sparked probably the bloodiest feud yet seen in the over 50 years that the phenomenon of organised crime has existed in Ireland.

Jonathan Dowdall is expected to remain in the witness box for most of the time between now and next Wednesday, when the courts adjourn for the Christmas break.