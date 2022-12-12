| 0.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Jonathan Dowdall avoided Gerry Hutch's inscrutable stare in court, as he made a series of devastating allegations

Paul Williams

Jonathan Dowdall giving evidence in the trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch (third from left). Court sketch: Elizabeth Cook Expand

Close

Jonathan Dowdall giving evidence in the trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch (third from left). Court sketch: Elizabeth Cook

Jonathan Dowdall giving evidence in the trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch (third from left). Court sketch: Elizabeth Cook

Jonathan Dowdall giving evidence in the trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch (third from left). Court sketch: Elizabeth Cook

“Do you swear to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth? State your name.”

And with that, the most high profile State witness in gangland history, former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall, finally made his eagerly anticipated debut appearance in the trial of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

Related topics

More On Gerry Hutch

Most Watched

Privacy