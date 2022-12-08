Gang members disguised as gardaí, armed with AK47 assault rifles, enter the front door of the Regency Hotel on February 5, 2016

David Byrne was shot dead at the Regency Hotel, Dublin, on February 5, 2016

Murder accused Gerry 'the Monk' Hutch (left) and Jonathan Dowdall, who will give evidence against Mr Hutch

JONATHAN Dowdall is to be allowed give evidence against Regency Hotel murder accused Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, the Special Criminal Court has ruled.

The former Sinn Féin councillor can be called as a witness for the prosecution after the three-judge court decided that his statement and testimony are admissible.

However, the court has not yet heard when Dowdall will be available to testify.

The 44-year-old had originally also been charged with murdering David Byrne at the Regency but before the trial started, he instead pleaded guilty to a lesser offence and turned state’s witness against Mr Hutch.

Ms Justice Tara Burns today said no "fundamental unfairness" arose from the circumstances in which Dowdall gave his statement and the court would proceed to hear his evidence.

She said his statement had not been given in return for his murder charge being dropped, as had been contended by Mr Hutch's defence.

However, before he gives evidence, the court needs to know if Dowdall had been accepted into the witness protection programme. Ms Justice Burns said she was "astonished" that this information was not available yet.

She said it was "not good enough" that the prosecution had been put in this position by the relevant agency and adjourned the case to tomorrow for further information on his witness protection status.

The defence had objected to Dowdall's evidence, arguing it would be “tainted” by the dropping of his murder charge in a "quid pro quo".

The prosecution said everything done in relation to Dowdall was "above board" and the court had a right "to hear every man's evidence”.

Mr Hutch (59), of The Paddocks, Clontarf denies murdering David Byrne (33), a Kinahan gang member who was shot dead at the Regency Hotel, Dublin on February 5, 2016.

Mr Byrne was killed after five armed raiders, three wielding assault rifles and disguised as Emergency Response Unit gardai, stormed the hotel during a boxing weigh-in event, in an attack that fuelled the bloody Kinahan-Hutch feud.

Also on trial are Paul Murphy (61) of Cherry Avenue, Swords and Jason Bonney (51) of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin, who deny helping the perpetrators by providing cars.

Dowdall is serving a four-year sentence for facilitating the murder by helping his father Patrick Dowdall to book a room at the Regency for a criminal organisation the night before the attack.

Last Friday, the court ruled admissible tapes of conversations between Mr Hutch and Jonathan Dowdall as they drove north a month after the Regency shooting.

Ms Justice Burns said in that ruling that although about eight hours of the audio evidence was illegally recorded by gardaí in Northern Ireland, it could all be used in evidence in the interest of justice.

The court has heard Dowdall claimed in his garda statement that Mr Hutch confessed his direct involvement in the murder to him when the pair allegedly met in a park days after the Regency attack.

The second main allegation Dowdall has made is that after his father Patrick Dowdall booked a room at the Regency the night before the murder, it was Mr Hutch his father handed the keys over to.

More to follow...