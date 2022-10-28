John Paul McDonagh murder: The story of how a family barbecue led to a murderous melee

The harrowing story of how a family barbecue descended into a street brawl in which a killer jumped up and down with a slash hook in his hand shouting “I’m the king” before dealing a fatal blow to his teenage victim has come to an end.

The case of the murder of 18-year-old John Paul McDonagh in Enniskillen in April 2020 ended yesterday with the jailing of Joseph Joyce (32) for at least 10 years.

Joyce, from Clon Elagh, Derry, had been found guilty of murder earlier this year.

His sentencing brings to an end a traumatic chapter for the victim’s family.

Mr McDonagh sustained a fatal leg wound during the street fight at Coolcullen Meadow.

During the three-week trial in June, Joyce faced charges of murdering Mr McDonagh and four other offences.

Mr McDonagh’s mother wept as she told the court how her son was killed in front of her.

CCTV of the brawl was shown to the jury, who took just three hours to convict Joyce.

In the footage, Joyce could be seen standing on the street outside the house he was living in at the time.

Holding a slash hook in one hand and plastic bottle filled with ammonia in the other, he engaged in what the Crown described as a “street battle” against brothers Gerard, John and Jimmy McDonagh before striking the fatal blow to the back of Mr McDonagh’s left leg.

One relative of the victim said as she tended to him on the ground, she heard Joyce’s wife Ellen tell her husband to “finish him off”.

The teenager died two days later.

Throughout the trial Joyce maintained he was acting in self-defence and was protecting himself, his family and his home from an attack by the brothers, who were armed with a knife, bottle and spade.

However, the jury rejected the claims.

The father-of-three was also found guilty of wounding Gerard McDonagh, possessing two weapons, namely the slash hook and bottle of ammonia, and of causing an affray.

In a surprise intervention after the trial, Big Brother star Paddy Doherty spoke out in defence of bare-knuckle boxer Joyce, saying he never meant to kill anyone.

Joyce’s supporters had held a rally in Belfast protesting at the murder conviction, where they were joined by the reality TV star. After the protest Doherty posted a clip on his Facebook page, raising a pint, thanking the Joyce family for their hospitality, and saying: “God knows it, in his heart and soul, he meant to kill nobody. Not that chap, far from it.”

During his trial Joyce sat with his head bowed as the victim’s mother Rose was called to the witness box.

Mrs McDonagh said she and five of her children were having a barbecue in their back garden at Drumawill Gardens in Enniskillen, with music playing and drinks being enjoyed.

She told the court how her and Joyce’s gardens backed on to each other, and detailed how Joyce came over the back fence with the slash hook, waving it at her family.

“He was roaring and giving out,” she said.

“He was very angry. He was saying he was the boss and that.”

She said following this, John ran after Joyce and her other sons Gerard and Jimmy “tried to get him back”.

In CCTV footage of the street fight between three McDonagh brothers and Joyce, Mrs McDonagh could be seen standing among the two parties, who were clashing outside Joyce’s house.

When asked what occurred, Mrs McDonagh said that “it all happened so fast... I tried to stop it. I tried to get in the middle and get him to stop.”

Confirming she was referring to Joyce, she added: “He had the slash hook still in his hand.

“He also had a bottle of stuff that he squirted over my boys.

“I begged Joe to stop. I pleaded with him.

“My son was murdered in front of me.”

Mrs McDonagh told the court Gerard and Jimmy had not been carrying any weapons at the time, but John might have had “a bit of a yoke”.

She denied hearing her sons tell Joyce “we are coming over to kill you and burn your house with your family in it”.

“Joe Joyce was waiting on the road, waiting for my young fellas to come over,” she said.

“I was pleading with Joe to stop.

“I was begging him to stop. He had a big slash hook and was trying to kill my children with it.”

The dead man’s sister-in-law, Caroline McDonagh, said in her evidence how Mr McDonagh had been left bleeding heavily from the leg.

“When I pulled him down the road, I asked him if he was okay. He said: ‘Caroline, I’m gone’.

“He put his head on my chest. He went unconscious and I lay him on the floor.”

Asked if she heard anything being said, she replied: “Ellen Joyce said to Joe Joyce ‘finish him off’.

“He (Joyce) was jumping up and down with a slash hook in his hand saying ‘I’m the king’.”

Despite medical attention at the scene and in the South West Acute Hospital, John McDonagh could not be saved.