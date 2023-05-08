John Gilligan’s son Darren maintains innocence when confronted over Spanish drug charges
]
Patrick O'Connell
John Gilligan’s son Darren has maintained his innocence on the drug charges awaiting him in Spain — but he refused to speak about his defence when confronted this week.
Latest Crime
John Gilligan’s son Darren maintains innocence when confronted over Spanish drug charges
Gardaí who faced Gsoc probes tell of ‘grave concerns’ their personal data may have been leaked to criminals
Regency trial: Jason Bonney and Paul Murphy to be sentenced today for facilitating murder at Dublin hotel
Concern over Garda ability to fight fraud as ‘no sign’ that vacancies for detectives will be filled
Man arrested on suspicion of murdering woman in Sligo was known to the deceased
Two men arrested following spate of robberies in Dublin and Wicklow
‘Gerry is in no rush to leave town, he’s a reminder to gardaí of their failure,’ says Hutch relative
Former RTÉ journalist convicted of sex assault on sleeping partner refused appeal
Garda fraud inquiry into GAA star traces almost 50 alleged victims
Senior civil servant identified as suspect in attack on farmer in hillwalking assault case
Top Stories
Ask Allison: My mother-in-law has cancer but won’t ask the doctor for a prognosis. I’m worried my wife will be run ragged
'It was a controversy the lads didn't need' - RTÉ Eurovision boss on parting ways with creative director
Secret memo warns of €1bn hit to tourism spend as refugee crisis heaps pressure on hotel space
Man arrested on suspicion of murdering woman in Sligo was known to the deceased
Latest NewsMore
The race for Europe – Can Liverpool bridge the gap to Man United and sneak a Champions League spot?
Funeral details released for Ellen Clifford, mother of Kerry GAA stars David and Paudie
John Gilligan’s son Darren maintains innocence when confronted over Spanish drug charges
IFTAs 2023: Cat Deeley hints husband Patrick Kielty ready and willing to take over as host of RTE’s Late Late Show as couple walk red carpet
First ‘baby bundles’ to be given to families of newborns in coming days – here’s what will be included
OPPENHEIMER - New Trailer
Hostage drama as armed police swoop on Belfast hotel following reports of ‘man with gun’
Interview with man who used to work as a Butler for the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh
Lionel Richie gears up for coronation concert
Nicole Scherzinger 'feels like a Disney princess' ahead of coronation concert