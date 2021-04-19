Jennie Poole murder: Boyfriend (29) charged over death of young Dublin mother

A man has been charged with murdering his girlfriend, who died after she was stabbed at her Dublin apartment at the weekend.

Gavin Murphy (29) appeared in Blanchardstown District Court today after being arrested over the fatal stabbing of mother-of-two Jennie Poole at her home in Finglas on Saturday.

Judge Gerard Jones remanded him in custody to later this week.

Mr Murphy, with an address at Coultry Drive, Ballymun, is charged with murdering Ms Poole (24) at Melville Drive, Finglas on April 17.

Detective Sergeant Damien Mangan told the court he arrested the accused at Finglas station for the purpose of charging him “with the offence of murder, contrary to Common Law” at 11.17pm last night.

Mr Murphy made no reply when the single count was put to him at 12.04am this morning and he was handed a copy of the charge sheet, Det Sgt Mangan said.

He applied for the accused to be remanded in custody, to appear in Cloverhill District Court on the next date by video link.

Judge Jones said there could be no application for bail in the district court on a murder charge.

Defence Solicitor Michael Hennessy applied for free legal aid, saying the accused was not working. He also asked the judge to direct medical attention for his client in custody, saying that due to Covid-19 restrictions, Mr Murphy was facing up to 14 days’ mandatory isolation in the prison before he could be produced for his High Court bail hearing “ which he will be making.”

The judge granted legal aid and directed medical attention for the accused.

He remanded Mr Murphy in custody, to appear in Cloverhill District Court on April 23.

The accused, dressed in a blue hooded top, dark trousers and grey and white runners, remained silent throughout the brief hearing and has not yet indicated a plea to the charge.

Gardaí were alerted to an incident at Melville Drive at around 2pm on Saturday and discovered Ms Poole with serious injuries.

She was rushed to James Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown but was pronounced dead a short time later. The scene was preserved for a technical examination at the weekend.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

