‘Jekyll and Hyde’ – Kerry paedophile Timmy Duggan organised bouncy castle parties for kids

Timmy Duggan poses outside the house that featured in the sitcom Father Ted Expand
Badminton champion Timmy Duggan organised the parties in aid of a charity in the car park of a supermarket Expand

Patrick O'Connell

Child sex predator Timmy Duggan organised bouncy castle parties for kids – at which he photographed young girls and later shared their images on social media.

An investigation – during which a sickened former best friend of Duggan's described the 35-year-old paedophile as the ultimate 'Jekyll and Hyde' – has discovered how the badminton champion organised the parties in aid of a named charity in the car-park of a supermarket;

